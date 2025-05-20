SYDNEY, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — BLUETTI, a technology pioneer in clean energy, today officially launched the new Apex 300 portable power station on Indiegogo. With its extreme scalability and ecosystem of accessories, the Apex 300 offers a versatile power solution for Australians seeking energy savings, emergency backup, or reliable off-grid power.



BLUETTI Launches Apex 300 on Indiegogo: Versatile Power for Homes, Travel & Off-Grid Living

Flexible Power for Various Needs

The Apex 300 delivers 2,764.8Wh of capacity and 3,840W of AC output through four outlets, easily running demanding home appliances. It supports parallel operation with up to three units, increasing total output to 11,520W and capacity to 58,000Wh with additional B300K expansion batteries. Pairing with smart add-ons makes it adaptable to all scenarios, from home backup, camping, RVing, to boating.

Lowest Loss, High Energy Savings

With an idle AC power drain of only 20W, the Apex 300 leads its class in energy efficiency, extending the operation of refrigerators by an additional 24 hours. When paired with BLUETTI’s SolarX 4K charge controller—the world’s first 500V/4,000W solar input regulator—the system can achieve a fast 2-year payback. Its Peak Load Shifting function also allows users to reduce electricity costs by adjusting recharging patterns based on Time-of-Use utility plans.

Industry-Leading Solar and Fast AC Charging

For solar users, the Apex 300 supports up to 2,400W solar input per unit and up to 19.2kW when three systems are connected in parallel, thanks to smart ecosystem accessories like the Hub A1 and SolarX 4K. Additionally, fast indoor charging is enabled via 3,450W AC input, reaching full charge in approximately 70 minutes.

A DIY-Ready Solution for Off-Grid Setups

The Apex 300 also appeals to DIY users and travellers with the Hub D1, a 700W DC power accessory. Campers or off-grid dwellers can power large 12V devices through its 12V/50A Anderson port. The DC-to-DC Alternator Charger 1 provides up to 560W of charging while on the move, ideal for RVs, 4WDs, and off-grid travelling.

Ultra-Long Lifespan and Mobile Design

Built with second-generation automotive-grade LiFePO₄ cells , the Apex 300 offers a lifespan of up to 6,000 cycles, equating to roughly 17 years of daily use. Its 40% more compact design and hot-swappable capability facilitate a seamless transition between home backup and outdoor use. A dedicated foldable trolley also adds transportable convenience.

Pricing &Availability