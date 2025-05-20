BLUETTI Launches Apex 300 on Indiegogo: Versatile Power Station for Home Backup, RVs and Off-grid Life

From a plug-and-play to a whole-home backup, Apex 300 redefines portable power, marking a huge leap for BLUETTI’s flagship energy system.

LAS VEGAS, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — BLUETTI , a leading innovator in portable power and clean energy solutions, today announces the launch of its versatile Apex 300 Portable Power Station on Indiegogo, offering a reliable balance between emergency home backup and portable power solutions for RV travel, off-grid living and beyond.



Apex 300 is an overall portable power station for home backup, RVs, and off-grid life.

A Versatile Power Station Built to Adapt

The Apex 300 features a plug-and-play setup with 2,764.8Wh of storage capacity and a 3,840W output with versatile 120V/240V dual voltage. Designed for scalability, this modular system allows up to three units to run in parallel, tripling the total output to 11,520W and capacity up to 58,000Wh with 18 B300K expansion batteries.

As the first-ever portable power station to support up to 50A/12,000W bypass capability, a true 0ms UPS, and an ultra-low 20W AC idle drain, the Apex 300 adapts effortlessly to both standalone use and integrated energy ecosystems. Whether users need reliable backup during grid outages or consistent energy for travel or off-grid life, the Apex 300 adapts to the moment.

Industry Firsts: 12,000W Bypass, 0ms UPS

Breaking new ground with its 50A/12,000W bypass capability, the Apex 300 delivers such powerful output that it can even charge a Tesla EV—a rare feat in the class of portable power stations. With its versatile 120V/240V dual-voltage output and simultaneous charge/discharge capability across both voltages, the Apex 300 ensures continuous power for 99% of heavy-duty appliances.

Powered by BLUEGrid Tech System, the Apex 300’s true 0ms UPS switchover, alongside its ultra-high bypass load capacity, provides unparalleled protection against power outages. This instant transition ensures the continuous operation of critical devices, from high-wattage refrigerators and CPAP machines to sensitive NAS storage, Wi-Fi routers, and even life-sustaining equipment like aquarium oxygen pumps, preventing data loss, health risks, and even the loss of cherished aquatic life.

A Smart Saver: 20W Idle Drain, 2-Year Savings Sprint

The ultra-low 20W AC idle drain places it among the most efficient systems in its class—extending refrigerator runtime by up to 24 hours, prolonging AC standby by 2.5 times, and increasing CPAP usage by 2.5 times.

When connected with the SolarX 4K Solar Charge Controller—the world’s first 500V/4,000W PV voltage regulator, the Apex 300 achieves the fastest 2-year payback, making it as a highly cost-effective solar power solution for off-grid cabins and regions like Texas and Florida, where energy independence and long-term savings are a priority. For even smarter savings, the Apex 300 supports Time-of-Use utility plans through Peak Load Shifting via the BLUETTI App. It intelligently charges using solar energy or off-peak grid power, then powers home during expensive peak hours—helping reduce electricity bills with no extra effort.

A Solar Titan: 30,720W Solar Input, Versatile Charging

With a massive 30,720W solar input when using three units in parallel, the Apex 300 becomes the world’s largest solar-powered micro energy storage system—especially when paired with BLUETTI’s smart ecosystem components, including the AT1 Smart Distribution Box, Hub A1 Parallel Box, and Solar X 4K Charge Controller.

The system is seamlessly compatible with most existing solar panels and rooftop solar inverter systems, offering up to 126 charging options. With the BLUETTI TurboBoost™ Tech, each Apex 300 supports 2,400W solar input with dual MPPT controllers, reaching 80% in just 40 minutes. For faster indoor recharging, AC input powers the Apex 300 to 100% in just 65 minutes.

An Autopilot in Energy: Fully Automatic Whole-Home Backup

Paired with the AT1 Smart Distribution Box, the Apex 300 transforms into a fully automated whole-home backup system. Homeowners can prioritize essential circuits and manage power simply via the intuitive BLUETTI App.

Activate Extreme Weather Alert Mode in the app, and the system will automatically top up using grid and solar power ahead of extreme weather events. During extended blackouts from hurricanes or storms, the AT1’s Black Start feature allows the Apex 300 to automatically recharge from an automatic standby generator when its battery is low. Once the outage ends, the system seamlessly returns to normal operation, ensuring uninterrupted power for daily life. The real-time OTA updates also keep the system continuously optimized with the latest features.

Key members of the BLUETTI ecosystem also include the Reliance Sub Panel, acting as a transfer switch for instant UPS switchover for reliable partial home backup. Meanwhile, the S1 Smart Plug offers smooth appliance control, letting users turn devices on/off or set schedules directly from smartphones.

A Multi-Tasker with Multiple Ports

Equipped with six AC outlets, the Apex 300 stands out with built-in NEMA TT-30R and NEMA 14-50R output ports—features rarely found on a single battery system. For homeowners, Apex 300 offers reliable standalone backup power, with options to directly connect to a home inlet box or integrate with 120V/240V generators during power failure. For RV owners, the Apex 300 serves as a mobile shore power solution capable of charging both 30A and 50A RVs—from compact travel trailers to Class A motorhomes.

A DIY-Ready Solution with Anderson Plug

The Apex 300’s flexibility gets a major boost with the DIY-friendly Hub D1. Equipped with a rugged 12V/50A Anderson port, it allows easy, secure installation—ideal for DIY enthusiasts seeking a custom power setup without the hassle of complex wiring. For RV beginners, road trippers, or anyone upgrading a off-grid cabin or tiny house, Hub D1 delivers up to 700W of DC output, easily powering essentials like 12V fridges, LED lighting, Starlink, and Wi-Fi routers, keeping life connected and comfortable, even in the wild.

For extended boondocking, overlanding, and long-haul road trips, the Charger 1 Alternator Charger captures otherwise-wasted vehicle energy, delivering up to 560W of fast on-the-go charging—6 times quicker than a cigarette lighter port.

A Life-Saver To Go: Hot-Swap Modules, 40% Higher Energy Density

Powered by BLUETTI UltraCell™ technology, the Apex 300 achieves 40% higher energy density than its peers, offering a more space-efficient portable power station that easily transitions between home backup and RV use.

Enabled by Hot-Swap Technology 2.0 and the BLUETTILIFE™ Ecosystem, the Apex 300 allows for easy removal of a module or battery pack for outdoor use, without interrupting the system that powers the home. A dedicated foldable trolley also adds flexibility, making Apex 300 a reasonable solution for moving between house and camper—maximizing the value of a backup power system.

A Longevity Leader: 17 Years of Lifespan with Safer Cells

Built on the success of the Elite 200 V2 Solar Generator , the Apex 300 takes a leap forward with 2nd-gen automotive-grade LiFePO₄ cells and 33 CNAS-certified tests— raising the bar for battery safety and durability. The Apex 300 delivers 6,000 charge cycles while retaining at least 80% capacity. This translates to up to 17 years of daily operation—double the lifespan of many competing solutions. The extended lifespan helps minimize battery waste and enhances long-term safety—aligning with BLUETTI’s commitment to sustainable, user-focused energy solutions.

“At BLUETTI , we share in the everyday challenges and dreams of our community. We feel the same urgency for dependable energy—whether it’s securing reliable home backup during storms or powering peaceful, off-grid moments under open skies,” stated James Ray, BLUETTI spokesperson. “We’ve always listened to the people who power our mission and share our ESG values. The Apex 300 is shaped by the voices of over 3.5 million users and builds on the legacy of our AC300 and AC500 . It’s more than just an energy solution—whether you’re looking for a whole-home backup or plug-and-play solution, the Apex 300 is the power guardian for a simpler, safer, and smarter sustainable lifestyle.”

Price & Availability

The Apex 300 Solar Generator debuts on May 20, exclusively on Indiegogo until July 19, after which related benefits will no longer be available. Early supporter pricing is structured in multiple tiers, including Super Early Bird and Early Bird, each with limited quantities.

The current Super Early Bird pricing, available in limited quantities, offers the Apex 300 at $1,199 ($0.43/kWh) and the Apex 300 + B300K bundle at $1,999 ($0.36/kWh) including tax and shipping. Once this tier sells out, the campaign will automatically shift to the next pricing level—the Early Bird. All tiers support 0% interest installment plans. Shipping will begin according to the project timeline, with the earliest deliveries expected in mid-June. While broader retail availability is scheduled to follow after the campaign ends, Indiegogo supporters and pre-order customers will receive early access to the first production units at favorable early-backer pricing. Customers who placed a deposit between April 16 and May 20 are eligible for VIP Deposit Pricing and the associated benefits as promised.

BLUETTI Apex 300 – Indiegogo Prices (Tax Included, USD) Single unit / Bundles Retail Price Super Early Bird Early Bird VIP Deposit Price Apex 300 *Featured* $2,399 $1,199 ($0.43 /kWh ) $1,399 $1,099 ($0.4/kWh ) Extended Battery Life Kit (Apex 300+B300K) *Featured* $4,099 $1,999 ($0.36 /kWh ) $2,099 $1,949 ($0.35 /kWh ) Multiple Ports Kit Apex 300+ B300K +Hub D1 $4,399 $2,199 $2,299 / Efficient Solar Charging Kit Apex 300 + B300K + SolarX 4K $4,799 $2,449 $2,599 / Off-Grid Parallel Kit 2*Apex 300 + 2 *B300K+ Hub A1 $8,799 $4,399 $4,699 / Standard Home Backup Kit Apex 300 + B300K + Reliance Sub Panel + 50A Outlet Box $4,898 $2,698 $2,898 /

About BLUETTI

As a technology pioneer in clean energy, BLUETTI provides affordable clean energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use. Through initiatives like the LAAF (Lighting An African Family) program, BLUETTI aims to power 1 million African families in off-grid areas. Focusing on innovation and customer needs, BLUETTI has become a trusted industry leader in over 110 countries and regions.

Media Contact

Ellen Lee

PR Specialist

ellenlee@bluetti.com