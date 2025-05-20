Sanofi Hosts Regional Webinar on Protecting High-Risk Groups from Seasonal Influenza

Panel session

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 20 May 2025 – Sanofi, a global leader in biopharmaceutical innovation, recently hosted a hybrid symposium titled “Safeguarding High-Risk Groups: The Importance of Flu Prevention and Effective Communication.” The event brought together 380 healthcare professionals from across South-East Asia and India to address the burden of influenza among vulnerable populations and shared strategies for improving health outcomes.

The symposium highlighted the disproportionate impact of seasonal influenza on high-risk groups, particularly adults aged 65 and above, individuals with chronic conditions such as diabetes, and those with cardiovascular diseases. Prof. Sasisopin Kiertiburanakul, from the Faculty of Medicine Ramathibodi Hospital, Mahidol University, Thailand and Vice President of the Infectious Disease Association of Thailand (IDAT) delivered a compelling keynote on regional influenza epidemiology, while medical experts presented data on flu’s impact on vulnerable populations.

According to recent World Health Organization data, influenza continues to be a major global health concern, affecting approximately 1 billion people annually worldwide. Of these cases, 3-5 million develop into severe illness, resulting in 290,000-650,000 deaths globally.

“These figures are particularly alarming for vulnerable populations. Influenza can trigger severe complications including pneumonia, myocardial infarction, worsen existing conditions and lead to even death,” said Prof. Sasisopin Kiertiburanakul. “Safeguarding our vulnerable people with flu vaccination is a safe and effective protection. Evidence shows it can significantly reduce hospitalizations and mortality among our most vulnerable people. It represents a sound investment in public health.”

The event featured interactive sessions where medical experts from Malaysia and Vietnam discussed the critical importance of influenza vaccination for high-risk groups, including people with cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and older adults. Despite diverse attitudes towards vaccines, experts emphasized that improving access to flu immunization and implementing effective, evidence-based communication strategies are key to reach WHO’s target of 75% influenza vaccination coverage among high-risk populations.

“At Sanofi, we believe protecting vulnerable groups against flu requires a well-rounded approach. Through this symposium, we’re empowering healthcare professionals with the tools and knowledge they need to better protect those most at risk in our communities.” emphasized Ruby Dizon, Vaccines Medical Head of Sanofi Southeast Asia and India.

Participants gained practical insights on addressing common misconceptions about influenza prevention and learned techniques for framing conversations around the specific benefits for high-risk patients. The symposium concluded with a call to action urging healthcare professionals to unite in protecting vulnerable groups through appropriate flu vaccination.

For high-risk individuals, protection against influenza isn’t just a routine health measure—it’s protection beyond flu including against potentially devastating complications. Through this initiative, Sanofi continues its commitment to reducing the global burden of influenza by supporting healthcare professionals with evidence-based strategies and combating misinformation about flu vaccinations to improve quality of life.

