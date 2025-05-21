Cellid Collaborates with Pegatron to Power Verge, Next-Gen AR Smart Glasses Debuting at COMPUTEX 2025

TOKYO, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Cellid Inc., a developer of displays and spatial recognition engines for next-generation AR glasses, today announced its collaboration with Pegatron Corporation on the launch of Verge, next-generation AR smart glasses with Cellid’s advanced waveguide, premiering at COMPUTEX 2025 in Taipei.

The Verge 2 AR Smart Glasses, developed by Pegatron, are equipped with Cellid’s ultra-light, high-efficiency, high-transmittance, fully laminated waveguide based on its proprietary photonics technology. Designed for exceptional optical clarity and wearability, the glasses offer immersive augmented reality experiences in a slim, comfortable form factor.

“We’re proud to collaborate with Pegatron on the Verge AR Smart Glasses reference design,” said Satoshi Shiraga, CEO of Cellid Inc. “Our ultra-light, fully laminated waveguide was engineered to deliver immersive visuals while enabling slim, wearable form factors that redefine what’s possible in augmented reality. Verge demonstrates how advanced photonics, and AI can work hand in hand to unlock a new generation of spatial experiences.”

Powered by the Qualcomm AR1 platform, Verge delivers seamless performance for navigation, information access, communications, and real-time interactions enhanced by AI. Designed to weigh only 45 grams, it offers all-day comfort without compromising capability.

Attendees can experience the Verge AR Smart Glasses firsthand at COMPUTEX 2025, May 20–23, at Pegatron Booth L0118, 4th Fl., Hall 1, Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center.

About Cellid

Cellid specializes in the development of advanced AR glass display modules, focusing on waveguides and spatial recognition engines for next-generation devices. Leveraging unique optical simulation and proprietary production technologies, Cellid has developed display modules as thin and lightweight as standard eyeglass lenses, delivering clear images and one of the world’s largest fields of view for waveguides. Additionally, Cellid offers industry-specific solutions powered by spatial recognition technologies such as Cellid SLAM. By integrating cutting-edge AR display hardware with real-world spatial recognition software, Cellid is driving the “Blending of Physical and Digital World,” making exceptional information tools more accessible, practical, and convenient for users worldwide.