IIJ Launches Safous Privileged Remote Access to Strengthen Security Across IT, OT, and IoT

TOKYO, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (IIJ, TSE Prime: 3774), a leading provider of Zero Trust security solutions, today announced the launch of Safous Privileged Remote Access, an integrated platform that combines Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), Privileged Access Management (PAM), and Identity and Access Management (IAM) in a single, streamlined solution.

Designed to address two of the most common ransomware attack vectors – unsecured remote access and compromised privileged accounts – Safous Privileged Remote Access helps organizations reduce risk, eliminate complexity, and unify access control across IT, OT, and IoT environments.

The platform builds on IIJ’s proven Safous Zero Trust architecture and now incorporates robust PAM capabilities that align with Gartner’s Remote Privileged Access Management (RPAM) criteria. By tightly monitoring and controlling privileged sessions, the solution delivers full visibility and control over sensitive systems and users.

Key features include:

Unified IT, OT, and IoT security:

Supports secure remote access for operational technology, RPAM for corporate IT environments, and secure connectivity for IoT systems – providing holistic protection across industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, finance, and critical infrastructure.

Combines VPN-less Zero Trust connectivity with role-based privileged access and identity verification. This layered approach directly targets the core vulnerabilities exploited in modern ransomware and supply chain attacks.

Limits user access based on role and application, rather than broad network access, minimizing the risk of lateral movement and unauthorized entry across systems.

Simplifies adherence to global and regional cybersecurity regulations—including ISO/IEC 27001, NIST 800-171, and APAC-specific CIIO/NCII requirements—by consolidating critical controls into a single platform.

“Integrating microsegmentation and privileged access controls into a unified Zero Trust framework, we empower enterprises to better protect their critical systems and data without adding unnecessary complexity,” said Miki Tanaka, Global Business Director at IIJ. “Whether your infrastructure is air-gapped on-premises, operating in the cloud, reliant on legacy systems, or restricted to a single shared privileged account, Safous Privileged Remote Access delivers modern defenses and full operational traceability across every environment.”

Safous Privileged Remote Access is now available. For more information, visit https://www.safous.com .

About IIJ

Founded in 1992, IIJ is one of Japan’s leading Internet-access and comprehensive network solutions providers. IIJ and its group companies provide total network solutions that mainly cater to high-end corporate customers. IIJ’s services include high-quality Internet connectivity services, systems integration, cloud computing services, security services and mobile services. Moreover, IIJ has built one of the largest Internet backbone networks in Japan that is connected to the United States, the United Kingdom and Asia. IIJ was listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange in 2022. For more information about IIJ, visit the official website: https://www.iij.ad.jp/en/.

The statements within this release contain forward-looking statements about our future plans that involve risk and uncertainty. These statements may differ materially from actual future events or results.

