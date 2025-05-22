LG CNS showcases AI-Enhanced ‘PerfecTwin ERP Edition’ in the U.S. at SAP Sapphire 2025

Introduces new PerfecTwin ERP Edition with AI capabilities such as real transaction data generation for testing and automated removal of sensitive information

Expands collaboration plans with SAP to provide technical enhanced services for cloud ERP advancement

Plans to establish ERP delivery center in India to expand global ERP operations

to expand global ERP operations CEO Shin Gyoon Hyun joins SAP Sapphire panel session for the second consecutive year to discuss ERP innovation

SEOUL, South Korea, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — LG CNS, a leading AI transformation (AX) company in Korea, unveiled its latest AI-based ERP testing technology at SAP Sapphire 2025, SAP’s annual global conference held in Orlando, Florida.



Managers from LG CNS’s Enterprise Solution Division explain the ‘PerfecTwin ERP Edition’ to visitors at the SAP Sapphire booth

SAP Sapphire brings together industry leaders, customers and partners from around the world to explore the latest technologies and innovations powered by SAP. At this year’s event, the LG CNS booth showcased the new AI-enhanced version of the company’s PerfecTwin ERP Edition, an advanced testing solution based on real transaction data that was introduced at Sapphire 2024.

Designed for SAP ERP environments, the solution helps companies ensure smooth data transfers and minimize errors by testing transactional data—such as finance, procurement, and HR—in a virtual environment identical to the new system. By repeatedly verifying real transaction data, it enables near-zero defects upon system implementation or upgrades.

The latest edition’s AI features generate real transaction test data when the volume of actual data is insufficient. They also ensure privacy and security by identifying and removing sensitive information, such as user data. Additionally, the AI analyzes error patterns and traces root causes to significantly reduce test validation time.

LG CNS is a long-time SAP partner offering ERP expertise to enterprise clients. At the event in Orlando, LG CNS and SAP expanded their collaboration to provide clients with a comprehensive set of services to accelerate their transformation to cloud ERP. These services provided by LG CNS include application operations, release version upgrades, application security updates and SAP Business Technology Platform core operations.

In addition, LG CNS plans to expand the target countries for these services to the Asia-Pacific and Japan regions and beyond, based on the maturity of the services. This includes the establishment of a delivery center in India later this year to support the global expansion of its ERP operations.

Shin Gyoon Hyun, CEO of LG CNS, participated in the SAP Sapphire panel discussion for the second year in a row, sharing insights on cloud ERP transformation, customer success stories, and innovative digital transformation cases.

Since establishing joint collaboration plans at SAP’s headquarters in Germany in 2023, LG CNS has continued to strengthen its collaboration to drive innovation in cloud ERP services. Earlier this year, the company became the first from Korea to join SAP’s Regional Strategic Services Partner (RSSP) initiative for the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. The RSSP initiative enables LG CNS to scale its SAP practice quickly across the APAC region and work more closely with SAP to deliver joint customer success.

“Through continued collaboration with SAP, LG CNS will further strengthen its technical expertise and competitiveness in ERP and continue to support innovation for global clients,” said Hanshin Nae, Senior Vice President of LG CNS Enterprise Solutions Division.

About LG CNS

LG CNS is a leading Korean AX (AI Transformation) company that continues to pioneer various emerging technologies, including AI, cloud computing, big data, and smart engineering, encompassing smart factories, smart cities, and smart logistics, as well as digital marketing. The company also leads the market through innovative system integration (SI) and system management (SM) projects across finance, manufacturing, the public sector, and various other industries. For more information, please visit https://www.lgcns.com.