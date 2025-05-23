TalentCorp and MyDIGITAL Launch MyMahir National AI Council for Industry to Accelerate Workforce Readiness

Strategic Collaboration to Align AI Talent Development with Real-World Industry Needs

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Malaysia has launched a major initiative to strengthen its AI workforce development efforts through the formation of the MyMahir National AI Council for Industry (MyMahir–NAICI). Spearheaded by Talent Corporation Malaysia Berhad (TalentCorp), under the Ministry of Human Resources (KESUMA), and the National AI Office (NAIO) via MyDIGITAL Corporation (MyDIGITAL) under the Ministry of Digital, this Council provides a national platform to coordinate AI talent development, pilot adoption strategies, and drive multi-sector implementation.



From left, Mr Thomas Mathew, TalentCorp Group CEO, YB Steven Sim Chee Keong, Minister of KESUMA, YB Gobind Singh Deo, Minister of Digital and Mr Adrian Marcellus, CEO of MyDIGITAL during the exchange of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)

Held today, the Council’s inaugural meeting marked the start of a structured, cross-agency partnership to advance Malaysia’s AI readiness. The event also included the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between TalentCorp and MyDIGITAL, witnessed by YB Steven Sim Chee Keong, Minister of KESUMA and YB Gobind Singh Deo, Minister of Digital.

“The question is not whether AI will replace jobs, but whether we will empower Malaysians to evolve with it,” said YB Steven Sim Chee Keong. “Through MyMahir–NAICI, we are forging a whole-of-nation mechanism, aligning skills with strategy, technology with talent, and policy with purpose. This Council is a commitment to ensure Malaysians are not just job-ready, but AI-ready.”

Reaffirming a shared commitment, YB Gobind Singh Deo added, “This is where government leadership becomes essential — building the enabling structures that connect innovation to real-world AI implementation. While NAIO focuses on creating the demand and representing deployment, TalentCorp focuses on building the talent supply and MyMahir–NAICI completing the virtuous cycle by continuously feeding back for policy improvement.”

The Council formalises a three-year collaboration focused on four strategic pillars: AI Talent Development, Industry Integration, Policy and Funding Alignment, and Stakeholder Governance. TalentCorp will serve as secretariat, with NAIO guiding alignment with the national AI roadmap.

Supporting this initiative are four key instruments:

The MyMahir Impact Study, which identifies affected roles, emerging jobs, and future skills;

The MyMahir.my platform, which enables policy-to-action implementation;

The G.I.A.T. Action Plan, targeting coordination across Government, Industry, Academia, and Training Providers; and

The AI Talent Framework, covering the full skills pipeline from digital literacy to advanced AI expertise.

According to the Impact Study, approximately 620,000 jobs, or 18% of formal sector roles in Malaysia, are expected to be significantly affected by AI over the next three to five years. At the same time, 60 emerging roles have been identified across AI, digital, green, and deep tech sectors. These findings will guide all Council-led activities, including the design of sector-based pilot programmes.

A major feature of this collaboration is the integration of the AI Readiness Index (AIRI) into the MyMahir.my platform, which allows companies to assess their AI preparedness, identify capability gaps, and take actionable steps toward transformation. Pilot use cases will also be validated through AI sandbox programmes, using real-world problem statements sourced directly from industry.

“As the strategic think tank of KESUMA, TalentCorp’s role is to link national workforce strategies with sector-driven insights and execution,” said Thomas Mathew, Group CEO of TalentCorp. “MyMahir–NAICI reflects this approach – identifying talent needs, coordinating skilling efforts, and ensuring Malaysia’s human capital policies stay agile, inclusive, and impactful.”

Adrian Marcellus, CEO of MyDIGITAL Corporation, added “NAIO’s role is to coordinate national AI policies and strategies, guide ethical innovation, and ensure that AI is deployed with purpose, trust, and impact. NAIO will play a key role in shaping national workforce foresight and helping industry navigate the AI landscape.”

The Council’s implementation and outcomes will be monitored through the newly established AI Implementation Monitoring Unit (AI-IMU). This unit will include key agencies and will track milestones, oversee delivery, and report on progress to the Ministers. It will also support the continuous improvement of sectoral workplans based on real-time feedback from Council members.

Through MyMahir–NAICI, Malaysia is strengthening its AI ecosystem by aligning innovation with talent and translating data into action. The initiative supports national priorities including the Madani Economy, NIMP 2030, and the Malaysia Digital Economy Blueprint.