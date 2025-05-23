Trading With Confidence: Bybit Offers Zero-Loss Coverage and Educational Rewards

DUBAI, UAE, May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Bybit , the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has renewed its offers for trading beginners in a bundle of first-trade coverage and rewards this summer. The five-track Fearless Futures initiative has something to offer in every stage of crypto trading—from research to futures trading.

Modeled after fitness coaching, Fearless Futures is a supportive package for fresh traders and learners starting their crypto trading journey. The comprehensive loss protection and rewards program offers derisking opportunities for first-time traders in sync with the market-wide rally, with BTC pushing above 100K and ETH regaining investor favor. Sophisticated product suites and knowledge sharing are becoming increasingly accessible to everyday traders, and Bybit continues to support the crypto community with professional-grade tools and flawless execution with millisecond precision.

From now until June 30 or until prize pools are fully unlocked, eligible Bybit users will enjoy exclusive protection and rewards as they advance their trading levels:

A Zero-Risk Introduction to Futures Trading: Eligible user’s first Futures trade will be covered up to 50 USDT at Bybit should a loss occur. Vouchers are available for first-time Futures traders on Bybit until June 30, 2025. Carefree Copy Trading: New followers of Master Traders may claim up to 100 USDT in loss protection for Copy Trading . This welcome offer not only takes away the pressure of strategizing, but also reduces volatility risks. Copy Trading Vouchers can be used as margin and are up for grabs until December 30, 2025. Gold & FX Copy Trading: Another Copy Trading product tailored for Gold and FX matched the limited-time offer for first-time traders until June 30, 2025. It Pays to Learn: Before diving into trading, beginners may explore Bybit’s Read-to-Earn initiative and get the basics down while dividing up a 18,000 USDT prize pool. Bonus Community Challenge: Signing up for the Bybit Learn Community will qualify eligible users for the Community Futures Challenge . The gamified experience incentivizes knowledge sharing and community engagement with a 2,500 USDT weekly prize pool, to be shared by top contributors in the leaderboard.

The campaign benefits Bybit users at a strategic juncture when the crypto market continues its upward trajectory. Supporting the broader crypto community since 2018, Bybit aspires to help its users navigate volatility responsibly, become better traders, and be part of their progress.



Trading With Confidence: Bybit Offers Zero-Loss Coverage and Educational Rewards

Registration and task fulfilments are required, and terms and conditions apply. For details, users may visit: Fearless Futures | Trade with Confidence, Not Consequence .

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 70 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open, and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com .

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com

For updates, please follow: Bybit’s Communities and Social Media

