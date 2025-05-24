COMPUTEX 2025: MiTAC Powers Sustainable AI Data Centers with New Server & Cooling Tech

TAIPEI, May 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — At COMPUTEX 2025, MiTAC Computing Technology Corp., a subsidiary of MiTAC Holdings Corp. (TWSE: 3706), unveiled its bold new vision: from hardware provider to full-solution AI and data center innovator. With future-ready solutions covering AI training and inference, high-performance computing (HPC), rack-level liquid cooling, GPU resource management, and real-time data mobility, MiTAC delivers an integrated platform for next-generation data centers.



MiTAC Computing – COMPUTEX 2025 booth M1110 – AI HPC servers

Rick Hwang, President of MiTAC Computing, emphasized the company’s commitment to open innovation. By aligning with global tech partners and Open Compute Project (OCP) standards, MiTAC now delivers full-spectrum solutions—from server to rack—featuring advanced liquid cooling technology. This simplifies data center operations and improves computing performance and energy efficiency—all driving the vision of smarter, high-performance, and sustainable infrastructure.

“This marks our first appearance at COMPUTEX since the MiTAC brand integration,” Hwang noted. “We’re excited to bring customers a more open, flexible, and deeply integrated portfolio of solutions—reinforcing our role as a trusted partner for AI and data center innovation worldwide.”

Empowering AI with Sustainability and Real-World Solutions

MiTAC Computing is embracing the future of AI with the theme “Empowering Unlimited Possibilities: AI x Sustainability, spotlighting real-world application and introducing a suite of new solutions designed to enable smarter, greener, and more scalable AI ecosystems.

At COMPUTEX, MiTAC Computing displayed an impressive range of cutting-edge AI inference servers. The spotlight is on the MiTAC G4527G6 (MGX™ 4U), featuring eight latest-generation NVIDIA RTX PRO™ 6000 Blackwell server GPUs, the first-ever debut of the NVIDIA MGX™ PCIe Switch board with ConnectX®-8 SuperNIC, and dual Intel® Xeon® 6767P processors. Additionally, the MiTAC G8825Z5 (8U) is equipped with two AMD EPYC™ 9005 series processors and eight newly revealed AMD Instinct™ 350 series GPUs, designed specifically for generative AI, inference workloads, and large language model processing.



MiTAC Computing – AI and liquid cooling solutions at COMPUTEX 2025

Introducing Full-Rack Liquid Cooling Solutions

MiTAC Computing also introduced its full-rack liquid cooling systems, featuring both Liquid-to-Air and Liquid-to-Liquid cooling options. Showcasing the latest in-row Coolant Distribution Units (CDUs) from top-tier global partners, these systems deliver over 2000 kW of cooling power—engineered for intense thermal demands of AI and HPC workloads. Designed for easy integration and customization, these systems include MiTAC’s own monitoring software for optimized management.

Additionally, MiTAC also debuted its Direct Liquid Cooling (DLC) multi-node HPC server, the MiTAC C2820Z5. Built for extreme high-performance computing, this server’s DLC system efficiently cools high-power CPUs and fits within ORv3 standard racks powered by 48VDC – delivering significant energy savings vs. traditional air-cooling technology.

Partnering with AMD for Next-Gen Performance

On May 21st, MiTAC Computing welcomed long-term partner Ted Marena, AMD GPU Market Development Director, who shared the latest trends in AI GPU development and product offerings between MiTAC and AMD. Ken Lin, Senior Vice President of Commercial Business at AMD Taiwan, remarked, “MiTAC and AMD have continuously launched high-performance server platforms integrating AMD EPYC™ processors with AMD Instinct™ GPUs. We are also actively developing the MI350 GPU series with liquid cooling systems to support even more demanding AI cluster workloads, fully addressing the modern data center’s need for both AI computing power and energy efficiency.”

Rick Hwang added that AI technology is rapidly accelerating. MiTAC is committed to enabling future AI applications with solutions that combine high performance, low power consumption, and intelligent management. By optimizing data center infrastructure, MiTAC aims to assist global customers in advancing efficient and sustainable development in key sectors such as AI, HPC, and cloud computing, promoting the widespread adoption of next-generation AI technologies.

About MiTAC Computing Technology Corp.

MiTAC Computing Technology Corp., a subsidiary of MiTAC Holdings, delivers comprehensive, energy-efficient server solutions backed by industry expertise dating back to the 1990s. Specializing in AI, HPC, cloud, and edge computing, MiTAC Computing employs rigorous methods to ensure uncompromising quality not just at the barebone level but, more importantly, at the system and rack levels—where true performance and integration matter most. This commitment to quality at every level sets MiTAC Computing apart from others in the industry. The company provides tailored platforms for hyperscale data centers, HPC, and AI applications, guaranteeing optimal performance and scalability.

With a global presence and end-to-end capabilities—from R&D and manufacturing to global support—MiTAC Computing offers flexible, high-quality solutions designed to meet unique business needs. Leveraging the latest advancements in AI and liquid cooling, along with the recent integration of Intel DSG and TYAN server products, MiTAC Computing stands out for its innovation, efficiency, and reliability, empowering businesses to tackle future challenges.

