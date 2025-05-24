GoodCool Announces Staff Volunteering Programme and Service Campaign

GoodCool Introduces CSR Initiative to Support Households in Singapore

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 May 2025 – GoodCool Pte Ltd, an aircon contractor in Singapore , is marking its second anniversary with the launch of a new community engagement initiative. As part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives, the company will provide volunteer-based air-conditioning services for selected households across Singapore.

Community-Focused Support through Volunteer Service

The initiative will provide structured opportunities for GoodCool technicians to volunteer their time and skills to support households identified for additional assistance. It aims to deliver practical servicing while encouraging employee participation in community-related activities.

The programme falls within the company’s wider CSR approach, which includes employee involvement in non-commercial service delivery. Through this initiative, the organisation intends to apply its technical capabilities in a community context.

GoodCool anticipates that the programme will offer benefits for both the organisation and the community. Internally, volunteer opportunities are expected to support employee morale and professional engagement. Externally, the CSR initiative aims to help improve home conditions, enhance access to essential services, and encourage stronger community ties.

Further details on the CSR initiative will be shared via GoodCool’s official website and communication platforms.

About GoodCool Pte Ltd

GoodCool Pte Ltd is an air-conditioning servicing company based in Singapore, with over 15 years of experience in the industry. The company provides a range of services, including general servicing, chemical cleaning, repairs, and installations for both residential and commercial air-conditioning systems. GoodCool services all major aircon brands and focuses on delivering reliable maintenance solutions at transparent prices.