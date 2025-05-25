Laos, Thailand Partner to Boost Buddhist Education for Monks

Laos and Thailand have signed a new agreement to enhance Buddhist education for Lao monks through scholarships, academic exchanges, and institutional support.

On 21 May, the National Assembly’s Social Assistance Fund of Laos and Thailand’s Mahachulalongkornrajavidyalaya University (MCU) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at removing financial barriers for Lao monks and lay scholars pursuing higher education in Thailand.

The MoU prioritizes support for students facing economic hardship, offering scholarships and assistance throughout their academic journey, from enrollment to graduation. It also emphasizes the development of educational infrastructure, learning tools, and curriculum improvements.

Beyond financial aid, the agreement includes academic exchanges, study tours, and joint research to modernize monk education while preserving Buddhist values.

Both institutions will share academic resources and strengthen institutional cooperation, with implementation jointly overseen by MCU and the Social Assistance Fund Committee.

Established in 1887, MCU has a long tradition of blending Buddhist teachings with modern education.