China-Europe-America Global Initiative Think Tanks and Museums Paris Dialogue 2025 Held in Paris

PARIS, May 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On May 23, the China-Europe-America Global Initiative Think Tanks and Museums Paris Dialogue 2025 was held in Paris, with more than 50 guests from China, France, Italy, the US and other countries engaged in the dialogue.



Experts from China, Europe, and America exchange views at the session “Harmony in Beauty: An International Dialogue on Beijing’s Central Axis”

The event, under the theme “China, Europe, and America: Cultural Exchanges for Peace and Progress”, was co-hosted by the Academy of Contemporary China and World Studies (ACCWS), the Information Office of Beijing Municipality and the China-Europe-America Global Initiative. The sub-forums were featured by topics including “The Role of Cultural Institutions in Fostering Understanding Between Cultures” “The Future of Museums and Cultural Institutions” and “Harmony in Beauty: An International Dialogue on Beijing’s Central Axis”.

Laurent Fabius, Former Prime Minister of France and Chen Li, Minister of the Chinese Embassy in France, attended the forum and delivered speeches. Yu Yunquan, Vice President of the China International Communications Group (CICG) and President of ACCWS, and Yu Junsheng, Deputy Director of the Publicity Department of the CPC Beijing Municipal Committee and Director of the Beijing Municipal Government Information Office, delivered video speeches. David Gosset, founder of the China-Europe-America Global Initiative, presided over the opening ceremony.

Laurent Fabius said that as the world commemorates the 80th anniversary of the United Nations and the 10th anniversary of the Paris Agreement, cultural institutions should play a dual role: fostering the concept of peace by transmitting historical lessons, as well as raising public awareness of environmental protection through exhibitions and initiatives.

Chen Li emphasized the longstanding cultural exchanges between China and France, calling for the promotion of cultural resonance between the Chinese philosophy of “harmony in diversity” and Europe’s ideal of “unity in diversity”. Such efforts, he noted, would contribute significantly to global cultural diversity and human progress.

Yu Yunquan described museums as “gene banks” for preserving civilizations, “salons” for facilitating mutual learning among cultures, and “showcases” for promoting contemporary values. He stressed the common commitment to deepening the China-Europe-America Museum Cooperation Initiative to advance the Global Civilization Initiative.

David Gosset released Museums Without Borders • China Museums 2025 Annual Report during the dialogue. The report, co-authored by ACCWS and the China-Europe-America Museum Cooperation Initiative, focuses on Chinese museums’ international collaboration practices and highlights their role in improving global understanding of China and facilitating cultural dialogue.

As a supporting event of the forum, a photo exhibition themed “Beijing Central Axis: A Masterpiece Ensemble Exhibiting the Ideal Order of the Chinese Capital” was held in Paris on the same day. The French edition of the book China’s Perspectives on Global Governance was also launched at the event.