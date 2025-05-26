EDC launches representation in Thailand, opening new doors for Canadian exporters

With an expanded presence in Southeast Asia, EDC can help Canadian companies seize opportunities in the region’s third-largest market

OTTAWA, ON and BANGKOK, May 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Export Development Canada (EDC) is pleased to announce the opening of its newest Asian representation in Bangkok, Thailand, marking a significant milestone in EDC’s Indo-Pacific strategy. This expansion underscores EDC’s commitment to supporting Canadian businesses in navigating and capitalizing on the dynamic and rapidly evolving Thai market.

Thailand is a key driver of economic growth in Southeast Asia, and as one of the region’s largest economies, boasted a gross domestic product (GDP) of over $500 billion in 2024. The country’s strategic location at the heart of Southeast Asia, coupled with developed infrastructure and a business-friendly environment, makes Thailand an important hub for Canadian trade and investment in the Indo-Pacific region. Canadian exporters have already had success in the market, growing trade to Thailand by $1 billion, or 17%, between 2019 and 2024.

“EDC has long focused on trade diversification to help Canadian companies seize opportunities beyond our traditional markets,” said Alison Nankivell, President and CEO, EDC. “The new representation in Bangkok is part of EDC’s broader Indo-Pacific strategy, aimed at investing in resources and relationships that align with both Canadian strengths and Thailand’s economic and sustainability priorities. For companies looking to diversify into the Thai market or to establish a long-term presence, we’re here to help you.”

This newly launched representation in Bangkok will provide vital assistance for Canadian exporters, helping these companies navigate the Thai market and seize on the country’s growth opportunities. Agri-food, infrastructure, aerospace and clean technology are key sectors for Canadian exporters in Thailand. In 2024, EDC supported over 200 customers in Thailand, helping generate more than $350 million in business, and with potential for much more. Southeast Asia is a region with strong potential and has emerged as a priority market for Canadian companies.

EDC’s financing, insurance and knowledge solutions are designed to help companies manage trade-related risks, expand internationally and reach new markets. Our in-market staff in both Canada and in the Indo-Pacific region collaborate closely with Government of Canada trade partners, working alongside the Trade Commissioner Service and Global Affairs Canada to help Canadian exporters navigate the challenges of entering new markets and capitalize on growth opportunities in key sectors.

“Thailand’s strategic location and robust economic growth make it a valuable trade and investment partner for Canada in the Indo-Pacific region,” said Sara Wilshaw, Senior Assistant Deputy Minister International Trade, and Chief Trade Commissioner Global Affairs Canada. “EDC’s new presence in Bangkok aligns with the Government of Canada’s broader strategy to strengthen bilateral trade relations and support Canadian companies as they explore new opportunities in this vibrant market.”

Canada and Thailand share a robust trade relationship, with bilateral trade upwards of $6 billion in 2024. Thailand’s participation in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Free Trade Area and Canada’s involvement in the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) strengthen trade positions in the region. With Thailand’s commitment to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050 and net-zero emissions by 2065, there are significant opportunities for Canadian companies specializing in renewable energy, energy efficiency solutions and sustainable technologies.

The new Bangkok representation, led by Chief Representative Cindy Lim, complements EDC’s existing Indo-Pacific representations in New Delhi, Mumbai, Shanghai, Beijing, Jakarta, Seoul, Tokyo, Ho Chi Minh City, Manila, Sydney as well as a branch in Singapore.

Export Development Canada (EDC) is a financial Crown corporation dedicated to helping Canadian businesses make an impact at home and abroad. EDC has the financial products and knowledge Canadian companies need to confidently enter new markets, reduce financial risk and grow their business as they go from local to global. Together, EDC and Canadian companies are building a more prosperous, stronger and sustainable economy for all Canadians.

For more information and to learn how we can help your company, call us at 1-800-229-0575 or visit www.edc.ca .