Esaote: The new MyLab™Heron ultrasound scanner for veterinary physicians had its world premiere at the SCIVAC Rimini 2025 Congress

GENOA, Italy, May 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Esaote, a leading company in the field of medical diagnostic imaging, has presented the world premiere of the new MyLab™Heron ultrasound system at the Congress organized in Rimini from May 23 to 25 May by SCIVAC, the largest Veterinary Scientific Society in Italy, the objective of which is the scientific and professional education of veterinarians.



The new MyLab™Heron ultrasound scanner

MyLab™Heron is the latest result of Esaote’s research activity in high-performance portable ultrasound systems, in which the Company has now been recognized for over 30 years and where it stands out for its comprehensive product portfolio and innovative solutions.

“Veterinary physicians,” stated Erminio Bassi, Esaote Vet Business Manager, “are always looking for tools that improve accuracy and efficiency, and this new ultrasound system meets these needs perfectly.”

MyLab™Heron is inspired by the animal from which it takes its characteristics of precision and ease of movement, even in challenging conditions, and is a portable system that combines superior performance, ease of use and mobility, including a fully cleanable touch interface. Access to all functions, from simple to advanced, is simple, intuitive and customizable, while its compact size and long-lasting battery make it ideal in any clinical setting.

Workflows are designed to reduce the number of actions and to enable the veterinarian to focus on caring for the animal. Advanced technology and dedicated veterinary solutions make the diagnostic process simple and reliable. The result is faster and more accurate decisions. By analyzing real-time imaging data, artificial intelligence features built into the system reduce operator input, improving overall workflow and productivity.

Similarly, MyLab™Heron offers high-resolution imaging in both superficial and deeper areas, thanks to the wide range of probes available. All this makes it possible to scan animals of any size in all applications, from general imaging to cardiology, from the musculoskeletal system to reproduction, providing unparalleled clarity. A powerful tool designed to support veterinarians working in clinics, hospitals and independently.

MyLab™Heron supplements and enriches the range of Esaote ultrasound scanners dedicated to veterinary medicine, of which MyLab™Fox and MyLab™Panther are well-established, widely recognized benchmarks in international markets. They demonstrate the attention to innovation and detail with which Esaote intends to make veterinary care increasingly accessible and decisive, to improve proximity to animals and the people who love them.

Esaote also supports veterinary physicians in diagnostic imaging with training programs and education, from webinars to live events; it is convinced that its vision of care based on sharing, research, and discussion with experts can help improve the future of veterinary medicine and enhance the role of the animal doctor.

Esaote Group Leader in medical imaging (ultrasound, MRI, software to manage the diagnostic process). At the end of 2024, the Group had approximately 1,300 employees, half of whom in Italy. With facilities in Genoa and Florence, and its own production and research units in Italy and the Netherlands, Esaote maintains a presence in over 100 countries around the world. www.esaotevet.com.

© Copyright Esaote 2025