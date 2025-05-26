“Life of Pi” Drama Debuts in Hong Kong in June

From the novel and film, stepping into the West Kowloon Cultural District’s Xiqu Centre, combining exquisite puppetry and magical theater, sweeping multiple international theater awards.

HONG KONG, May 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ –The original London West End production of *Life of Pi*, which has garnered five Laurence Olivier Awards and three Tony Awards, will be presented in Hong Kong for the first time by China Foreign Cultural Affairs Group Ltd. The performances will take place at the Grand Theatre of the West Kowloon Cultural District (WKCD) from June 26 to 29. Audiences can now purchase tickets for this Hong Kong engagement through various platforms, with prices starting at a limited $288, allowing them to experience this ‘theatre miracle’ that transcends the pages of the book and the screen!

Details of “Life of Pi” Drama

“Life of Pi” – The Original London West End Drama

Date: 26 June 2025 (Thursday) to 29 June 2025 (Sunday)

Afternoon Session: 2:30pm (28 & 29 June)

Evening Time Scene: 7:30pm (26, 27, 28 & 29 June)

Venue: Grand Theatre, Xiqu Centre, WKCD (88 Austin Road West, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon)

Tickets: $1188, $988, $888, $688, $588, $288

Concessionary prices for full-time students, senior citizens aged 60 or above (A/$832, B/$692, C/$622, D/$482) Purchase of regular-price tickets is subject to the presentation of a valid identity document upon admission.

Tickets of the original London West End production of “Life of Pi” Drama are currently available for purchase through the official website of the Hong Kong West Kowloon Cultural District Theatre Centre, Cityline, Art-mate, Pop-ticket, Damai and Gewara.

Official Ticketing Website: www.westk.hk/tc/events/english-play-life-pi

Ang Lee’s Oscar-winning film of the same name has received numerous international awards.

The original philosophical fable, Life of PI, has sold over 15 million copies worldwide since its release in 2001 and won the Booker Prize in 2002. The 2012 film adaptation, directed by Ang Lee, garnered four Oscars. In 2019, this legendary classic was brought to life in a theatrical production by the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield, UK. This reinterpretation introduced a new dimension to the art of theatre, transitioning from paperback and cinema to the prestigious West End theatres in London. The production achieved unparalleled success, winning five Olivier Awards and three Tony Awards for Best New Play, Best Choreography, and Best Lighting Design. Additionally, it received five British Drama Awards and the WhatsOnStage Awards for Best New Play, solidifying its status as the most successful play of its kind in London. It has earned recognition as the undisputed ‘dark horse’ of the theatre scene.

A widely acclaimed masterpiece, it has received five-star reviews from major media outlets in both the UK and the US.

The New York Times described it as a “It’s a wonder! life of pi delivers magic. the roaring you hear at the show’s end is the sound of a standing ovation.”, The Times praised, “The puppetry, from Finn Caldwell and Nick Barnes, is breathtaking”. There were numerous positive comments on social media, with one user declaring it “the ultimate theatre experience that makes your brain dizzy, your heart beat wildly, and your soul tremble.” This is undoubtedly proof that *The Fantastic Adventures of Young Pi* is not only a masterpiece of art but also a journey that connects human emotions.

Stage Magic, Puppetry, and an Unmatched Immersive Experience

One of the most remarkable aspects of the play “Life of PI” is the innovative puppetry that brings various animal characters to life, including the Bengal tiger Richard Parker, hyenas, orangutans, and zebras. Under the skilled control of three puppeteers, every breath and movement of the puppets is infused with wildness and vitality. The *Guardian* newspaper in the UK praised the performance, and the audience echoed this sentiment, stating, three puppeteers made the tiger so wild and spiritual that I even forgot it was a puppet! puppeteers to become the first to win an Olivier Award, marking a significant milestone in the history of theatre.

Through a multi-layered dynamic setup and high-precision projection technology, the vastness of the ocean is realistically recreated on stage. Light and shadow simulate the movement of the sea, the dinghy bobbing in the enormous waves, the movement of fish, and the galaxy in the night sky. This creates a stunning audiovisual experience that immerses the audience, making them feel as though they are struggling alongside the protagonist, Pi, in the stormy Pacific Ocean and sharing in his fantastical journey.

A Stage Miracle That Transcends Both Page and Screen

The story of Pi, a young Indian boy who loses his family in a shipwreck and shares a lifeboat with a Bengal tiger named Richard Parker, along with other animals, exemplifies the essence of the original narrative. In this confined space, Pi faces a race against time to survive, weaving a tale that blends fantasy with reality. Through the ingenious use of a dual narrative—rich with fantastical animal fables while confronting the harsh and brutal truths of human nature—the film immerses the audience in Pi’s inner world. It poignantly portrays his struggle and growth in a desperate situation, prompting viewers to gain a deeper understanding of self-identity and the meaning of survival. Additionally, it encourages the audience to reflect on these profound themes.

Art Feast Brings Light to the Cultural Landscape of the Greater Bay Area

The Hong Kong leg of ‘The Fantastic Drift of Young Pi’ is produced by China External Culture Group Limited and operated by Beijing One World Culture Communications Co., Ltd. , a content company of China Performing Arts Theatre Line, which is a subsidiary of China Performing Arts Theatre Line. The Hong Kong leg of ‘The Fantastic Drift of Young Pi’, which has been touring the world since 2023, spreads all over North America, and then embarks on its journey to Asia, with Hong Kong as one of the stops, not only creating a major event for the Hong Kong art scene, but also providing an opportunity for the Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macau Bay Area to celebrate the cultural landscape. It has not only created a major event in Hong Kong’s art scene, but also injected new vigour into the art market of the Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao Greater Bay Area.

Whether you are touched by the philosophical ideas of the novel, shocked by the visual impact of the film, or are encountering the story for the first time, you should come to the WKCD Centre from 26 to 29 June to face life’s choices together with ‘Pi’ through this drama, and experience a magical journey intertwined with emotions and philosophical ideas.

About Beijing One World Culture Communications Co., Ltd.

Beijing One World Culture Communications Co., Ltd. is the content division of the China Performing Arts Theatre Line, operating under China Foreign Culture Group Co., Ltd. The company is primarily responsible for the introduction, production, operation, and marketing of theatrical content. It is also one of the earliest organizations in the country to engage in the commercialization of arts and cultural performances.

Since 2008, the company has been fully committed to the development of China’s musical theatre industry. It has signed a series of world-renowned productions, including classic musicals adapted into Chinese. The company has successfully produced and promoted Chinese versions of these musicals, touring dozens of cities across the country. From 2015 onwards, the company introduced and operated original Broadway versions of world-class musicals, such as Phantom of the Opera, the Tony Award-winning epic musical, and participated in the Chinese productions of other notable musical theatre projects.

