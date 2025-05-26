Mecpec Trading Received Shell’s Best Reseller in the East Award 2024

Mecpec Trading Co Pte Ltd Recipient of Shell’s Best Reseller in the East Award

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 26 May 2025 – Mecpec Trading Co Pte Ltd, a distributor of petroleum-related products, was awarded theby Shell in 2024. The award was based on Mecpec’s performance as a fuel reseller and its contribution to Shell’s distribution operations in Singapore.

Award Reflects Sales Growth and Market Contribution

Shell presented the Best Reseller in the East award to Mecpec in recognition of its recorded sales and delivery performance in 2023. Over the year, Mecpec achieved a total volume growth of 23%, including a 20% increase in Shell FuelSave Diesel sales. As Shell’s strategic distribution partner, Mecpec leveraged Shell’s Customer Value Propositions (CVPs) to broaden its market reach and effectively serve a diverse range of business sectors.

Commitment to Customer-Centric Solutions

As a fuel reseller, Mecpec supplies petroleum products to help businesses manage operational demands, delivering both cost efficiency and supply assurance. The company adopts a distribution approach that continuously adapts to evolving market conditions and the dynamic needs of its customers.

“We value our strong working relationship with Mecpec Trading for their consistent reliability and deep local market expertise,” said Glenn Chua, Shell Commercial Fuels Singapore Business Manager. “Their commitment to Shell’s standards of excellence has been instrumental in delivering value to our customers.

Mecpec applies its knowledge of petroleum products and market trends to deliver effective supply solutions to meet the diverse needs of companies across different scales and sectors. The company includes diesel refueling services as part of its supply package, along with fuel management solutions that help optimise fuel usage across sectors such as manufacturing, metal processing, and commercial vehicle operations.

Strengthening Distribution Infrastructure

The Best Reseller award acknowledges Mecpec’s ongoing role in supporting Singapore’s fuel distribution infrastructure. As a Shell partner, the company continues to invest in its operational capabilities by combining seasoned management expertise, specialised sales knowledge, and optimised delivery systems to maintain supply chain integrity and support business continuity for its diverse customer base.

For more information, visit www.mecpec.com.sg.

Hashtag: #MecpecTradingCoPteLtd #ShellPartnerAward #FuelReseller

https://www.mecpec.com.sg/

https://www.facebook.com/mecpectrading

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Mecpec Trading Co Pte Ltd

Founded in 1978 by Managing Director Philip Oh, Mecpec Trading Co Pte Ltd has grown from a one-man operation into an oil trading company serving businesses across Singapore. Today, it operates a fleet of 25 trucks, supplying Diesel, Lubricants and Air1 AdBlue to organisations islandwide.

The company serves diverse industrial sectors, including construction, fleet and general manufacturing, through integrated refuelling services and petroleum product distribution. With 47 years of industry experience and strong relationships with major oil companies, Mecpec combines technical expertise with responsive service to meet evolving business requirements across Singapore’s industrial landscape.