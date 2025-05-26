MGI Tech Showcases Comprehensive Multi-Omics Solutions at ESHG 2025 Milan

MILAN, May 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — MGI Tech Co., Ltd. (MGI), a company dedicated to developing core tools and technologies that drive innovation in life sciences, unveiled cutting-edge multi-omics technologies at the European Society of Human Genetics (ESHG) 2025 conference in Milan. At Booth #310, MGI highlighted its advanced sequencing and automation platforms, including the new mid-throughput sequencer DNBSEQ-T1+ and the single-cell library preparation workstation DNBelab C-YellowR 16, designed to enhance precision and efficiency in omics research.

Innovation Highlights in Sequencing and Single-Cell Automation

MGI introduced the DNBelab C-YellowR 16, making its global debut, which enables the parallel processing of up to 16 single-cell samples, reducing hands-on time by up to 90% while maintaining high reproducibility and precision.

DNBelab C-YellowR 16 offers a seamless transition from cell and nucleus suspension input to the output of DNA nanoballs (DNBs) ready for sequencing.

With multiple integrated functional modules, it delivers a fully automated workflow without user intervention. The integrated 8-channel independent pipetting module handles plate transfer and pipetting across the entire process. Its Single-cell Droplet Generation module performs cell sorting and labeling, while the PCR instrument, Magnetic Bead Purification Module, and Shaker modules facilitate high-throughput library preparation. A built-in DNA Concentration Detection module ensures rigorous library quality control (QC).

YellowR 16 achieves a truly unattended workflow – from cell sorting to library preparation, and library QC – enabling hands-free operation with stability and reliability. This groundbreaking solution addresses the limitations of manual single-cell operations, such as operational complexity, low throughput, and data variability.

To further enhance its offering for transcriptome applications, based on Xpress Genomics technology, MGI has developed a highly sensitive full-length transcriptome library preparation solution. This enables full-length transcriptome profiling from as little as 10 pg of RNA or low to 10 cells, making it ideal for challenging or limited-input research scenarios.

“We are thrilled to present our latest innovations at ESHG, a pivotal gathering for Europe’s genomics community,” said Dr. Christian Zimmerman, VP of Sales, Europe & Africa at MGI. “We’re invigorated by the remarkable momentum propelling integrated multi-omics workflows! Our pioneering platforms, notably Stereo-seq and the DNBelab C-YellowR 16, unveiled for the first time at ESHG, are generating profound enthusiasm. The resounding acclaim for our robust sequencing technology and sophisticated automation is deeply resonant, forging strong connections with researchers and clinical laboratories throughout Europe.”

The platform’s streamlined, all-in-one design makes it ideal for labs seeking scalable, walkaway automation in single-cell genomics. A vibrant live demonstration at the booth captivated researchers, igniting excitement for novel strategies to optimize workflow efficiency.

During the ESHG exhibition, MGI also presented its versatile sequencing portfolio, ranging from benchtop to ultra-high-throughput platforms – including the DNBSEQ-T1+, first introduced at AGBT 2025. Positioned between compact and large-scale systems, the T1+ offers flexible mid-throughput sequencing for both clinical and research environments.

Corporate Satellite Symposium: Real-World Genomic Applications

On May 24, MGI hosted a Corporate Satellite Symposium, featuring global experts discussing practical applications of the DNBSEQ™ platform.

Prof. Jānis Kloviņš, Professor and Head of the Scientific Council at the Latvian Biomedical Research and Study Centre, presented his team’s work on building a national genomic infrastructure as part of the European 1+ Million Genomes Initiative. Using DNBSEQ-T7 for whole-genome sequencing, his team is developing a high-resolution Latvian population reference, supporting both rare disease diagnostics and polygenic risk scoring.

“MGI’s sequencing platform has allowed us to build a national genomic infrastructure at scale and also perform diagnostic and prognostic tests,” said Prof. Kloviņš. “We see great promise in integrating these technologies across clinical and population health systems.”

Dr. Eirini Papadopoulou, International Laboratory Director at Genekor Medical S.A. in Greece, highlighted the transformative role of NGS-based multigene panels in precision oncology, enabling the identification of predictive and prognostic biomarkers to drive highly personalized treatment strategies. Meanwhile, Dr. Xin Jin, Chief Scientist and Director at the Institute of Precision Health Research, BGI-Research, presented roundbreaking results from the China Kadoorie Biobank, where MGI’s platforms sequenced over 500,000 genomes in just six months. His presentation demonstrated the power and scalability of MGI’s platforms and omics capabilities for delivering population-wide insights with global health impact.

Driving European Genomics Forward

MGI’s steadfast dedication to Europe’s genomics landscape is evident through its pivotal contributions to landmark initiatives like the European ‘1+ Million Genomes’ Initiative and the Kadoorie Biobank, underscoring its role in advancing both population genomics and clinical research.

“Europe continues to be a strategic focus for MGI” said Dr. Yong Hou, General Manager, Europe & Africa at MGI, ” From national population programs to clinical labs, we’re proud to support projects that are reshaping personalized medicine and making genomics more accessible across the region. This year also marks the 10th anniversary of our DNBSEQ™ technology – now trusted in over 100 countries worldwide – and we’re excited to see it driving innovation across Europe and Africa“.