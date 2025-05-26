Neutech Group strategically expands wellness tourism business resources, accelerating the development of new ecosystem of education, healthcare, wellness and mind tour

HONG KONG, May 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On 20 May 2025, Neutech Group Limited (“Neutech Group” or the “Group”; stock code: 9616.HK) announced the acquisition of partial equity interest in Xikang Wellness & Resorts, which will further strengthen the Group’s integration of resources in the “wellness tourism” business, support the specialized development of elderly education, and expand the practical education platform for universities. This acquisition marks a crucial step in the Group’s strategy layout of “education-healthcare-wellness and mind tour”, fully demonstrating the Group’s strategic resolve to advance the integrated development of the five business ecosystems.

Since 2024, leveraging its longstanding advantages and extensive experience in the “education + technology + medical care”, Neutech Group has been driving continuous technological innovation to build a new vision for the integrated development of “education-healthcare-wellness and mind tour”. In the field of full-time higher education, relying on its strong industrial background and technological resource advantages, the Group has established three IT application-oriented undergraduate universities in Dalian, Chengdu and Foshan, cultivating over 170,000 IT applied talents for society. In the field of educational resource services, the Group empowers more than 700 universities and vocational colleges across China with first-class educational products and services. In the field of medical and health care, the Group actively expands medical and health care services by leveraging high-end medical rehabilitation resources, including its subsidiaries cardiovascular hospital, stomatology hospital and Wecare Family Nursing Home, as well as the upcoming Ruikang Rehabilitation Hospital. In the field of lifelong education and health technology, the Group closely addresses the personalized needs of seniors in learning, social engagement, and health. The Group established the Neuedu Phoenix Academy senior education brand and built a distinctive whole-lifecycle elderly health service system, while integrating its new practice of integrated development in “education-healthcare-wellness and mind tour” with Neutech’s city-level smart elderly care platform, and creating a new smart eldercare ecosystem that combines online and offline services by integrating the needs of home-based, community-based, and institutional elderly care.

Through equity investment in Xikang Wellness & Resorts, the Group will harness the power of its nationwide network of hotels to deepen collaboration and synergy between Xikang Wellness & Resorts and elderly education business, which will promote mutual benefits and win-win outcomes for both parties, integrating wellness tourism, senior study tours, and educational practices to establish a comprehensive elderly education model of “learning-travel-care”. In addition, Xikang Wellness & Resorts also serves as a joint practice base for the Group’s three universities, effectively establishing an industry-academia-research collaborative innovation platform, further promoting the deep integration of educational chains, talent chains, and industrial chains.

Looking ahead, Neutech Group Limited will advance the implementation of integrated strategy of “education-healthcare-wellness and mind tour”. With education serving as the core, foundation, and nexus, the Group will not only enhance the high-quality development of education technology business but also further refine healthcare and wellness service system, creating a virtuous cycle where education enables empowerment, healthcare provides support, wellness services improve quality, and residential tourism adds value. Pioneering a new paradigm of integrated development of “education-healthcare-wellness and mind tour”, the Group empowers the education-healthcare-wellness ecosystem through technological innovation, and innovates digital and intelligent lifestyles through education, aiming to become the pioneer in building an ecosystem of education, healthcare, wellness and mind tour.

About Neutech Group Limited

Neutech Group Limited (referred to as “Neutech Group” or “the Group”), since its establishment in 2000, has developed over twenty-five years to become a leading provider of digital talent education services and a pioneer of teaching, medical, health care and tourism ecology. In response to China’s accelerating aging population, the Group strategically expanded into elderly education and healthcare services starting in 2024. Relying on the innovative research and development capability of “education + technology + medical care” the Group is creating a new integrated model of “teaching, medical care, health and tourism.” Currently, the Group operates two main business sectors: (i) Education Services; and (ii) Medical and Healthcare Service. The education service encompasses three key categories:(i) Full-time higher education services; (ii) Educational resource empowerment; and (iii) Lifelong education services. The medical and healthcare service comprises two principal domains:(i) Medical services; and (ii) healthcare services.

