Nota AI Demonstrates On-Device AI Breakthrough at Embedded Vision Summit 2025 in Collaboration with Qualcomm AI Hub

NetsPresso® and Qualcomm AI Hub: Strategic Integration Streamlines Edge AI Development

Generative AI solutions drive global expansion momentum ahead of IPO listing

SEOUL, South Korea, May 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Nota AI, a global leader in AI optimization, showcased its latest edge AI innovations alongside Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. at the Embedded Vision Summit 2025, held May 20–22 in Santa Clara, California. The Embedded Vision Summit is a prominent global conference for innovators incorporating computer vision and AI in products, attended by more than 70 companies and over 1,400 industry experts worldwide.



Tae-Ho Kim, CTO and Co-founder of Nota AI, presents on the platform integration between NetsPresso® and the Qualcomm® AI Hub during Qualcomm’s Deep Dive Session.

Nota AI prominently featured its collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, emphasizing the optimization of its proprietary AI model optimization platform, NetsPresso®, for use with the Qualcomm® AI Hub. Both companies utilized video presentations at their booths to demonstrate the enhanced efficiency and scalability achieved through this collaboration. Nota AI’s CTO, Tae-Ho Kim, further highlighted these advancements in a Qualcomm Technologies-hosted Deep Dive Session, detailing how the integrated platforms significantly streamline the workflow for developing and deploying AI models on edge devices.

“This collaboration shows how we’re making edge AI deployment faster, lighter, and more efficient,” said Tae-Ho Kim, CTO of Nota AI. “We’re excited to deepen our collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies and extend our reach across global edge and IoT applications.”

Additionally, Nota AI unveiled the NetsPresso Optimization Studio, the latest enhancement to its AI model optimization platform, NetsPresso®. Optimization Studio offers users an intuitive, visual interface designed to simplify AI model optimization. Developers can quickly visualize critical layer details and model performance required for efficient quantization, enabling rapid, data-driven decisions based on actual device performance metrics.

Also featured was Nota Vision Agent (NVA), a generative AI-based video analytics solution. NVA enables real-time video event detection, natural language video search, and automated report generation, helping enterprise users maximize situational awareness and operational efficiency. The solution has already proven its commercial viability through a recent supply agreement with the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) — a first for a Korean company in this domain.

Meanwhile, On May 22, Nota AI filed for a preliminary IPO listing, making it the first AI optimization company from Korea to do so via the country’s technology-special track. The IPO plan is attracting significant market attention, backed by Nota AI’s robust global expansion and strong product competitiveness. Earlier in April, Nota AI was also recognized as one of the “Top 100 Global Innovative AI Startups” by the global market research firm CB Insights. Looking ahead, Nota AI plans to accelerate its presence across key global markets — including the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Europe.