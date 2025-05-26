BALI, Indonesia, May 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Shelter Pererenan is proud to announce its recognition as a recipient of the Prestige Gourmet Gold Award 2025, celebrating its position among the Top 10 Restaurants in Indonesia.



Shelter Pererenan Honored with Prestige Gourmet Gold Award 2025

Hosted by Prestige Indonesia, the inaugural awards gathered a distinguished panel of nearly 30 tastemakers, creatives, and culinary professionals—each selected for their expertise and deep appreciation of gastronomy. Through a highly selective judging process, Shelter earned its place on the national stage for its consistent commitment to culinary integrity and elevated guest experience.

“This recognition is a meaningful milestone for our entire team at Shelter. We take great pride in crafting food that is honest, soulful, and deeply rooted in flavor—delivered with intention from our kitchen to each guest’s table,” said Chef Stephen.

More than just an accolade, this recognition is a celebration of Shelter’s dedication to quality—from ingredient sourcing and technique to the genuine hospitality that defines every guest touchpoint.

About Shelter Pererenan

Tucked in the vibrant heart of Pererenan, Canggu, Shelter is a modern Mediterranean restaurant rooted in simplicity, seasonality, and soul. Known for its earthy interiors, open kitchen, and generous hospitality, Shelter is a favorite among locals, expats, and traveling gourmands seeking thoughtful food and a relaxed, yet refined atmosphere. Whether it’s a slow brunch or vibrant dinner service, every dish reflects the team’s devotion to honest, flavorful cooking.

Reservations & Media Inquiries