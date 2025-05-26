Tech Meets Trail: Hypershell and American Hiking Society Launch Groundbreaking Partnership on National Trails Day®

Hypershell joins as the Exclusive Exoskeleton Sponsor to support trail stewardship and empower the next generation of hikers.

SHENZHEN, China, May 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Hypershell, creators of the world’s first wearable exoskeleton designed for outdoor adventure, is proud to announce its partnership with American Hiking Society (AHS) for National Trails Day® 2025, held this year on Saturday, June 7.



Hypershell and American Hiking Society Launch Groundbreaking Partnership on National Trails Day

As the Exclusive Exoskeleton Sponsor of National Trails Day®, Hypershell is donating 30 Hypershell Pro X units to American Hiking Society to amplify the mission of trail conservation and accessibility. These lightweight, AI-powered exoskeletons—designed to reduce fatigue and support mobility—will be deployed to key trail stewardship events across the country, helping both volunteers and organizers move farther, work longer, and hike stronger.

“Hypershell was founded on the belief that technology should expand the boundaries of human movement, especially in the wild,” said Kevin Sun, Founder and CEO of Hypershell. “Our mission aligns deeply with that of the American Hiking Society, which has been the national voice for America’s hikers for nearly 50 years. We’re honored to stand with them in promoting access, adventure, and stewardship on the trails.”

American Hiking Society champions foot trails and the hiking experience, working to protect the places people love to hike. National Trails Day®, their signature annual event, unites thousands of volunteers, hikers, and partners across all 50 states in the shared mission of improving trail access and care.

This year, Hypershell will join volunteers at the Tahoe Rim Trail project near Big Meadow Trailhead in Lake Tahoe, California, one of the most scenic sections of trail in the Sierra Nevada. The focus of this year’s stewardship effort is a new highway crossing reroute—a critical improvement that will enhance safety and the overall trail experience. Attendees will have the chance to try on the Hypershell Pro X and experience firsthand how wearable exoskeletons can reduce strain, extend endurance, and support the vital work of trail maintenance.

From enabling older volunteers to stay active in conservation, to empowering next-gen adventurers to take on new terrain, Hypershell believes wearable robotics can play a key role in sustaining both human potential and natural spaces.

Together with AHS, we’re building more than trails. We’re building a future where everyone can explore farther, give back longer, and hike without limits.

