UGREEN Partners with Best Buy, Significantly Expanding Retail Presence Across the United States

UGREEN’s innovative electronic devices and accessories now available on BestBuy.com and in hundreds of Best Buy retail stores nationwide.

WILMINGTON, Del., May 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — UGREEN, a global innovator in consumer electronics, today announced that Best Buy, the world’s largest specialty consumer electronics retailer, now offers UGREEN’s sought-after products to Best Buy customers via BestBuy.com and hundreds of Best Buy brick-and-mortar locations across the United States.

Since its founding, UGREEN has focused on delivering technologically advanced products that meet the evolving needs of consumers. This partnership with Best Buy is a major strategic initiative for UGREEN and marks a significant step in its continued North American expansion, and aligns perfectly with a core mission to make high-quality, user-focused technology more accessible. By partnering with a trusted retail leader like Best Buy, UGREEN will serve an even broader audience seeking reliable and innovative electronic solutions to improve their lives.

“We are thrilled to be working with Best Buy, a household name synonymous with consumer electronics in the United States,” said Nancy Yu, the Overseas Sales Director of UGREEN. “This collaboration allows us to connect with a vast new customer base and offer them our cutting-edge charging solutions and accessories directly through Best Buy’s extensive digital and physical retail network and leverage their ability to help customers choose the best options to fit their unique needs. It’s a significant step forward in our mission to provide value and innovation to consumers across North America.”

A curated selection of UGREEN’s popular mobile accessory products will be available to Best Buy customers, including:

About UGREEN

Since 2012, UGREEN has been dedicated to creating innovative electronic devices and accessories that are both technologically advanced and affordable for consumers. Its user-focused approach lies at the core of the brand, which has earned the trust of over 200 million users globally.

About Best Buy

Best Buy (NYSE: BBY) is the world’s largest specialty consumer electronics retailer. Best Buy’s purpose is to enrich lives through technology, which Best Buy do by providing their customers a unique mix of advice, products and services in our stores, online, and in homes. More information can be found at https://www.bestbuy.com/.

