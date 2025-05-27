A Japanese delegation visits the Wineries and vineyards of Rioja Alavesa in the Basque Country

VITORIA, Spain, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A Japanese delegation, made up of 16 sales representatives, importers, chefs, specialized journalists, and influencers, is currently traveling through different parts of the Basque Country, in the southwest Atlantic of the European Union, visiting producers of txakoli, cider, and Rioja Alavesa wines. Mariko Ichikawa and Yosuke Sato, Tokyo Wine School, are showing particular interest in Basque restaurants. Mrs Amaia Barredo, Minister of Food, Rural Development, Agriculture, and Fisheries of the Basque Government, highlighted this morning in Laguardia, Rioja Alavesa, “the Quality of the Basque Country in the food and gastronomy sector” and “the commercial, gastronomic, and cultural ties that Japan and the Basque Country are fostering.”



Amaia Barredo believes that “the Basque Country is opening a great door to relations with Japan in the food, gastronomy and beverage sectors.” This morning, Barredo presented the Rioja Alavesa vineyards and wineries in Laguardia to a delegation of sixteen Japanese salespeople, importers, chefs, specialized journalists, and influencers. During these days, they will also visit Bilbao, San Sebastián, and Vitoria-Gasteiz.

Last October, a delegation of Basque wineries sparked interest in Basque wines and ciders in Osaka and Tokyo. “This welcome is very special for those of you who make up the Japanese delegation who are visiting our country these days to learn about our most emblematic products: Rioja Alavesa wines, txakolies, and ciders,” the Minister told the Japanese delegation.

“The Basque Country and Japan maintain an excellent cultural relationship in terms of identity and human values. This closeness has also grown and intensified in recent years in the culinary field. This collaboration is reflected in various initiatives and projects that seek to promote and strengthen ties between the two countries,” Mrs Barredo commented.

In the culinary field, the Basque Country has enjoyed significant recognition in Japan, driven by public and private projects such as collaborations between chefs and sommeliers, restaurants in Japan promoted by Basque chefs, and those managed by Japanese chefs trained in the Basque Country: chefs Yoshitsugu Yamamoto -Osaka- and Ryusuke Nakano, Hokkaido

The Basque Government is promoting collaborations in Japan, including the launch of the “Euskadi Japan 2023” initiative, a multi-sector program with promotional activities in the institutional, business, cultural, gastronomic, and tourism sectors, and “Basque Week,” featuring traditional Basque culinary and sports experiences.

Photo – https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/2696050/Basque_wine.jpg?p=medium600