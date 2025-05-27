Ascentium Expands Network of Local Expertise Across Asia, Launching Centre of Excellence in Malaysia

SINGAPORE, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Ascentium, a leading global business services platform headquartered in Singapore, has announced the launch of Ascentium Max, a new Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Kuala Lumpur. This state-of-the-art shared service centre is designed to optimise key internal operations and support the company’s growth across Asia, as well as plans to expand into additional emerging markets.

Lennard Yong, Founding Management and Group CEO of Ascentium, shared his thoughts on the launch: “Strategically located in Kuala Lumpur, the establishment of Ascentium Max is a significant step forward in our commitment to operational excellence and regional growth. This Centre of Excellence will serve as a cornerstone for our expansion plans into new markets and play a pivotal role in Ascentium’s Asia Pacific operations, ensuring seamless transition while offering scalable support for future business needs.”

Centralised Expertise Driving Operational Excellence Across Asia

Operating as a non-client-facing shared service hub, Ascentium Max consolidates key processes to enhance operational effectiveness, serving as a hub for specialised expertise and best practices. It supports various branches and entities of the Group by enabling our businesses across the Asia Pacific region to focus on strategic priorities while ensuring essential backend operations are seamlessly managed.

Comprehensive Service Portfolio

Ascentium Max is staffed by a team of highly skilled professionals with expertise across several critical business functions, including:

Company Secretarial Services – Ensuring compliance and governance management.

– Ensuring compliance and governance management. Know Your Customer (KYC) – Standardising client verification and due diligence.

– Standardising client verification and due diligence. Accounting and Tax Services – Providing accurate financial and tax reporting and oversight.

– Providing accurate financial and tax reporting and oversight. Payroll Processing – Streamlining workforce management.

By centralising these key functions, Ascentium Max delivers substantial benefits, including:

Enhanced Efficiency – Streamlining workflows for faster turnarounds with the latest technology and tools.

– Streamlining workflows for faster turnarounds with the latest technology and tools. Improved Accuracy – Reducing errors and strengthening data integrity.

– Reducing errors and strengthening data integrity. Cost Optimisation – Achieving economies of scale and reducing redundancies.

– Achieving economies of scale and reducing redundancies. Consistent Quality – Maintaining uniform adherence to best practices.

– Maintaining uniform adherence to best practices. Scalability – Preparing for future business expansion.



(From left to right) Lee Wei Hsiung, Director, Head of Corporate Secretarial and KG Tan, CEO, InCorp Singapore, An Ascentium Company; Marie Cho, Head of Centre of Excellence, Ascentium; Ng Cheong Seng, CEO, InCorp Malaysia, An Ascentium Company; Iti Jain, Group Transformation Head, Ascentium; Conbie Siu, CEO, and Wendy Kam, Managing Director, Corporate Secretarial Services, InCorp Hong Kong, An Ascentium Company.

About Ascentium

Ascentium is a leading global business services platform dedicated to helping businesses scale greater heights. Headquartered in Singapore, we empower extraordinary growth through specialised expertise and comprehensive one-stop solutions in corporate services, finance and accounting, HR services, and fiduciary and trust services. Our team of 2,300+ professionals spans 44 cities across 22 markets in Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, the Americas, and Europe, serving 50,000+ client entities across diverse industries. Through innovative, technology-enabled solutions and a collaborative approach, Ascentium drives transformative growth, helping clients navigate complex global environments.

For more information, please visit ascentium.com.