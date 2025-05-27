CGTN: The Undersea Lifeline: The Hidden Network Powering Asia

BEIJING, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Beneath the waves of the South China Sea lies a hidden network of communication lines—essential yet largely unseen.

This is the world of submarine cables, which handle more than 99% of intercontinental data traffic and are quietly building a new digital bridge across one of the world‘s most strategically complex regions.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tYIht5M3T2A

Catching a Wave 2, CGTN‘s new documentary, offers exclusive access to the SEA-H2X cable project—an ambitious China-ASEAN collaboration linking China with the Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, and beyond. With a design capacity of 160 terabits per second, SEA-H2X is not just infrastructure—it‘s a lifeline for the digital age.

“Submarine cables are more than business—they‘re shared arteries connecting societies,” says Chief Engineer Mu Chunbo.

The South China Sea has become one of the world‘s most densely packed cable corridors. Over 15 international submarine cable systems are now operating or under construction there, with a total length exceeding 80,000 kilometers. These cables are central to the region‘s digital future.

Spearheaded by a consortium that includes China Mobile International, China Unicom Global, the Philippines‘ Converge ICT, and Malaysia‘s PPTEL—and built by China‘s HMN Tech—the SEA-H2X system is expected to be operational by 2025. In September 2024, the cable landed in Bauang, La Union, on the northern coast of the Philippines. Converge CEO Dennis Anthony Uy says the project will strengthen regional connectivity and meet bandwidth demand for the next 10 to 15 years.

Laying these digital highways underwater is no small feat—especially when they pass through areas with maritime disputes. Yet, international cooperation remains essential.

“Whatever the external environment is like, we‘ll always maintain an open and cooperative mindset,” says Ding Hongqing, Deputy Director of the Planning and Construction Department at China Mobile. “The more open we are, the more opportunities there will be—for us, and for the world.”

From the deep sea to the digital frontier, Catching a Wave 2 highlights how cooperation and connectivity are quietly transforming the region—beneath the surface, and beyond the headlines.