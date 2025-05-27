Expanding into Southeast Asia | First Batch of 200 Powelldd Electric Scooters Officially Delivered from Vietnamese Factory

TIANJIN, China, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On May 20, 2025, the delivery ceremony for the first batch of 200 Powelldd electric scooters was grandly held at the company’s Bac Giang factory in Vietnam. This milestone event was witnessed by Powelldd’s regional leaders in Vietnam, including Mr. Luo Jiangang, Mr. Zhang Wenfeng, and Ms. Zhang Shiyu, as well as representatives from various departments of the factory. As a key overseas sub-brand of China’s AIMA Technology, this event not only signifies that Powelldd has entered a stable and healthy phase of production and operation, but also heralds an increase in AIMA’s market share and influence in the Southeast Asian market.

At the ceremony, as the neatly arranged Powelldd “Walkman” electric scooters stood on display, Mr. Luo Jiangang and Mr. Zhang Wenfeng delivered passionate speeches. They highly praised the dedication and teamwork of all employees, encouraging them to continue their work with greater enthusiasm and improved efficiency.

Currently, AIMA electric scooters are sold in more than 60 countries around the world, with 11 major production bases, including overseas factories in Indonesia and Vietnam. As of March 31, 2024, AIMA’s total sales had reached 80 million units. The company was awarded the title of “Global Leading Electric Two-Wheeler Brand” by the internationally renowned consulting firm Frost & Sullivan, showcasing its status as a global industry leader.

Looking ahead, Powelldd will continue to uphold AIMA’s “customer-first” product philosophy, providing practical, efficient, and green mobility solutions for short-distance commuting in Vietnam, and playing a greater role in the development of the country’s clean energy industry.