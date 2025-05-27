GCL Subsidiary’s Offer for Ban Leong Technologies Declared Unconditional in all Respects

SINGAPORE, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — GCL Global Holdings Ltd . (NASDAQ: GCL) (“GCL” or the “Company”) is a leading provider of games and entertainment and the indirect parent company of Epicsoft Asia Pte. Ltd. (the “Offeror”), the bidder seeking to acquire all of the issued and paid-up ordinary shares in the capital of Ban Leong Technologies Limited (SGX: B26) (“Ban Leong”), excluding shares held in treasury (the “Shares”) pursuant to Rule 15 of the Singapore Code on Take-overs and Mergers (the “Offer”). The Offeror today announced that the total number of Shares owned, controlled or agreed to be acquired by the Offeror and parties acting in concert with it (including by way of valid acceptances of the Offer) represent approximately 50.90% of the total number of Shares as of May 27, 2025, and accordingly, the Offer has become unconditional as to acceptances and is hereby declared unconditional in all respects.

If the Offeror acquires 90% or more of the total number of Shares (whether through valid acceptances pursuant to the Offer or otherwise), the Offeror will be entitled to exercise its right under Section 215(1) of the Companies Act 1967 of Singapore to compulsorily acquire all the Shares from shareholders of Ban Leong (“Shareholders”) who have not accepted the Offer at a price equal to the offer price of S$0.6029. The Offeror will then proceed to delist Ban Leong from the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited, if the minimum free float requirement is not met.

Shareholders who wish to accept the Offer should submit the relevant acceptance form(s) by the close of the Offer at 5:30 p.m. (Singapore time) on July 2, 2025 (or such later date(s) as may be announced from time to time by the Offeror). Further details of the procedures for acceptance of the Offer are set out in Appendix 2 to the Offer Document dated May 21, 2025.

This press release should be read in conjunction with the full text of the announcement filed by the Company on a Form 6-K, on May 27, 2025, available on the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) website at www.sec.gov .

About GCL Global Holdings Ltd.

GCL Global Holdings Ltd. leverages its diverse portfolio of digital and physical content to bridge cultures and audiences by introducing Asian-developed IP to a global audience across consoles, PCs, and streaming platforms.

About GCL Global Pte. Ltd. (“GGPL”)

GCL Global Pte. Ltd. unites people through immersive games and entertainment experiences, enabling creators to deliver engaging content and fun gameplay experiences to gaming communities worldwide with a strategic focus on the rapidly expanding Asian gaming market. It is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of GCL Global Holdings Ltd.

About Epicsoft Asia Pte. Ltd.

Epicsoft Asia Pte. Ltd. (“Epicsoft Asia“), a wholly-owned subsidiary of GCL Global Pte. Ltd., is a premier distributor of interactive entertainment software. With a robust network and a proven track record of successful game launches, Epicsoft Asia is dedicated to bringing premier gaming experiences to players across Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Southeast Asia.

About Ban Leong Technologies Limited

Ban Leong Technologies was incorporated in Singapore on 18 June 1993 and was listed on the Main Board of the Singapore Stock Exchange on 23 June 2005. The principal activities of the company and its subsidiaries are the wholesale and distribution of computer peripherals, accessories and other multimedia products. It distributes a wide range of technology products, with key segments that include IT accessories, gaming, multimedia, smart technology and commercial products. The company is headquartered in Singapore with regional offices in Malaysia and Thailand.

Directors’ Responsibility Statement pursuant to the Singapore Code on Take-overs and Mergers

The sole director of the Offeror and the directors of GGPL (including those who may have delegated detailed supervision of the preparation of this press release) have taken all reasonable care to ensure that the facts stated and all opinions expressed in this press release are fair and accurate and that there are no other material facts not contained in this press release, the omission of which would make any statement in this press release misleading, and they jointly and severally accept responsibility accordingly.

Where any information has been extracted or reproduced from published or otherwise publicly available sources or obtained from Ban Leong (including without limitation, relating to Ban Leong and its subsidiaries), the sole responsibility of the sole director of the Offeror and the directors of GGPL has been to ensure, through reasonable enquiries, that such information is accurately and correctly extracted from such sources or, as the case may be, accurately reflected or reproduced in this press release.