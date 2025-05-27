HKSH Fosters Collaboration for Innovation at Asia Summit on Global Health 2025, Through Partnership with United Imaging to Elevate Medical Imaging Excellence

HONG KONG, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The HKSH Medical Group (HKSH) has for over a century been committed to acquiring the state-of-the-art, world-class technology and facilities to deliver excellent and advanced medical services. Mr. Wyman LI, Chief Operating Officer of HKSH Medical Group, Director of Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospital, and Governor of The Li Shu Fan Medical Foundation, was invited to speak at the annual Asia Summit on Global Health (ASGH) today on the topic of “Reinventing the Business of Healthcare through Partnerships”. Mr. LI stated, “HKSH, rooted in Hong Kong, is dedicated to medical innovation, aligned with the mission of Li Shu Fan Medical Foundation. We consistently stay ahead of global medical trends, introducing groundbreaking technologies to Asia and surrounding. Notably, recent introductions include Hong Kong’s only and the Greater Bay Area’s first proton therapy system, along with Asia’s first MRI-guided radiation therapy (MR Linac) machine. HKSH is equipped with comprehensive advanced cancer treatment technologies, solidifying its status as a world-class integrated cancer centre.”

“By collaborating with global leaders in medical technology in Europe and North America and adhering to high-standard clinical practices, HKSH aims to optimise and refine healthcare solutions to maximise benefits to patients. We have now extended our partnership model to one of the promising technology companies from Mainland China, United Imaging*, to jointly advance the development and innovation of medical technologies locally and internationally,” remarked Mr. LI.

HKSH Helps Advance Hong Kong’s Healthcare: Benefitting Patients Through Collaboration and Research

Jointly organised by the Hong Kong Government and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, ASGH takes place over two days at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. During the main forum session this morning titled “Reinventing the Business of Healthcare through Partnerships” moderated by Mr. David LAU, Managing Director and Co-Head of China Investment Banking Coverage of J.P. Morgan Securities (Asia Pacific) Ltd., it featured an exchange between Mr. LI and Professor Karim ASEHNOUNE, Medical Director of Nantes University Hospital and President of the National Council of Public Hospitals Research in France. “As the application of artificial intelligence in medical technology continues to deepen, it will revolutionise service efficiency and precision. While adopting advanced intelligent technologies, HKSH is committed to patient-centered care, implementing personalised medicine through clinical practice and research, and maintaining exceptional standards of quality service,” Mr. LI spoke to an audience of about 500 at ASGH.

While providing high-quality medical services, HKSH has been dedicated to promoting medical exchanges and research. In April 2019, HKSH Clinical Trial Centre became the first private medical institution in Hong Kong certified by the National Medical Products Administration. In addition to introducing the MR Linac technology to Asia, HKSH has become a member of the global MR Linac Consortium, a research collaboration partnering with international medical institutions to tackle technical challenges. Related research has been published in academic journals, offering better treatment solutions for cancer patients.

Since HKSH Proton Therapy Centre began operations in 2023, around 400 proton therapy cases have been completed, accumulating substantial experience and insights. HKSH is planning a training course on proton therapy, co-organised with the National Cancer Center in Beijing, which aims to enhance overall medical standards and integrate national healthcare with global developments. Furthermore, to align with the Hong Kong Government’s policy of developing high-end medical platforms, HKSH will host the Annual Conference of Asia-Oceania Particle Therapy Cooperative Group from 7 to 9 November this year. This conference, held in Hong Kong for the first time, will gather professionals from Mainland China and abroad for high-level medical exchanges, significantly benefitting the future development of Hong Kong’s healthcare.

Strategic Partnership between HKSH and United Imaging: Elevating Medical Imaging Technology

This year’s ASGH is themed “Fostering Global Collaboration for a Shared Future”, at which occasion HKSH signed a Memorandum of Understanding with United Imaging on 26 May 2025. Together, HKSH and United Imaging join hands to deepen the collaboration in medical imaging diagnostics and treatment, contributing to the enhancement of healthcare service standards.

Mr. LI remarked, “HKSH is pleased to join hands with United Imaging to promote high quality development in medical imaging. In this collaboration, HKSH will contribute exceptional clinical leadership and deep institutional expertise, informing the optimisation of imaging applications, while United Imaging will leverage on its agility and integrated innovation to jointly refine and enhance system capabilities. Through this partnership, we aspire to match and set new benchmarks of excellence in medical imaging internationally.”

Dr. Jusong Xia, President of International Business at United Imaging, remarked: “We are honoured to collaborate with HKSH, an institution that shares our commitment to research and clinical excellence. Together, we will accelerate the translation of technological innovation into clinical practice, setting new benchmarks for patient care in Hong Kong and beyond. This is more than an agreement – it’s a shared vision for the future of medicine.”

HKSH took the lead in introducing United Imaging’s independently developed uCT960+ computed tomography system, which performs coronary CT angiography scans with low radiation doses. Combined with the artificial intelligent system, it enables rapid localisation and tracking, significantly reducing examination time. This initiative marks the first step in HKSH’s collaboration with United Imaging. Upon clinical application, HKSH will continue to provide recommendations for system usage and imaging optimisation, ensuring that United Imaging’s solutions will meet the needs of local market and international standards, to deliver the best medical experience for patients. HKSH believes this partnership will lay a solid foundation for further deepening medical collaboration between Hong Kong and Mainland China, establishing safer and more precise imaging diagnostic solutions that benefit patients in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and across Asia.

*About United Imaging

United Imaging is recognized as a global leader in advanced medical imaging and radiotherapy solutions. The company now operates in more than 85 countries and regions, serving over 200 cities worldwide. It has built a robust global service network consisting of seven regional spare parts hubs and 32 national warehouses, and has collaborated with renowned medical and research institutions around the world.

About Li Shu Fan Medical Foundation

The Li Shu Fan Medical Foundation was inaugurated in March 1963 to promote and support medical education, research and charity in Hong Kong. Since its inception, the not-for-profit Foundation has also been a major driving force of the development and improvement of the Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospital as well as the HKSH Medical Group in terms of medical research, educational activities and service improvement.

About HKSH Medical Group

Officially launched in September 2017, HKSH Medical Group, through its operating members, adopts a multi-faceted, coordinated approach to promote public health and advanced medicine through relentless efforts in clinical excellence, medical training and research as well as public health education. Members of the Group, including Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospital, HKSH Healthcare, HKSH Eastern Medical Centre and HKSH Cancer Centre, are dedicated to offering top-quality holistic care to patients, upholding the motto ‘Quality in Service, Excellence in Care.’

Established in 1922, Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospital is one of the key members of HKSH Medical Group and a leading private hospital in Hong Kong. Living up to its motto of ‘Quality in Service, Excellence in Care’, the Hospital is committed to serving the public as well as promoting medical education and research.

For more information about HKSH Medical Group, please visit http://www.hksh.com.

About Asia Summit on Global Health Summit

Positioned as Asia’s premier event on health innovation and investment, the Asia Summit on Global Health (ASGH) jointly organised by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council is a one-stop platform that brings together all stakeholders – from policymakers to healthcare experts to renowned academia and influential business leaders, together with key industry players, innovative start-ups, and investors from around the world to exchange insights, explore opportunities and collaborate on the diverse and dynamic healthcare sector.



