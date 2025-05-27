Hollyland introduces the all-new LARK A1 wireless microphone, the perfect combination of professional sound quality and high value

The gateway to professional audio starts at $34.9.

SHENZHEN, China, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Hollyland, a leading provider of wireless products and solutions, is launching the latest LARK A1 wireless microphone designed to deliver the exceptional 48kHz/24-bit high-fidelity audio quality with three-level intelligent noise cancellation. This microphone is engineered with advanced technologies, making it an ideal choice for vloggers, streamers, and content creators who seek clear audio without the hassle of complex settings.

The LARK A1 features 48kHz/24-bit high-fidelity audio that ensures every detail is captured with precision. With a high sound pressure level of 120dB SPL, the LARK A1 manages sudden loud noises, effectively minimizing distortion. It captures every nuance from deep lows to crisp highs, and the intelligent auto-limit feature balances volume levels to maintain stable, distortion-free audio.

Furthermore, the microphone offers customizable audio with adjustable EQ (balance, low and bright) and reverb (small, medium or large). Users can tailor the sound precisely and sculpt clarity, depth, and texture through EQ and reverb, transforming audio into an immersive experience.

Designed for creators who demand crystal-clear audio, the LARK A1 also features a 6-level gain control and flexible noise cancellation system that adapts to many settings. From outdoor filming and live streaming to short video recording, the Lark A1 effectively filters out ambient noise, including wind, traffic, honking, air conditioning hum, and room reverberation. The three levels of noise reduction (weak, medium and strong) adapt to different environments while maintaining a natural and clear voice.

Engineered for creators who never stop, the LARK A1 offers stable audio transmission over distances of up to 200 meters, weighs just 8 grams and erases battery anxiety while creating. With the charging case, two TX alternate seamlessly for up to 54 hours of continuous operation. With a single charge in the TX mode, the wireless microphone can work up to 6.5 hours with noise cancellation on and 9 hours without.

“The LARK A1 not only represents a breakthrough in acoustic technology, but also demonstrates Hollyland’s commitment to making the professional-grade audio experience accessible to everyone,” said Mr.Cao, Director of Product Development Department of Hollyland.

With the launch of the LARK A1, Hollyland is committed to enabling more consumers to enjoy a professional recording experience through innovative technology and exploring more intelligent and user-friendly products and solutions in the future.

Launched on May, 27, 2025, LARK A1 is now available through local distributors and on the Hollyland Amazon store:

LARK A1 Combo $69.9

LARK A1 Duo $49.9

LARK A1 Mini Duo (Type-C) $34.9

For detailed product information, please visit here

ABOUT HOLLYLAND TECHNOLOGY

Shenzhen Hollyland Technology Co., Ltd. (‘Hollyland’ or ‘Hollyland Technology’) empowers global customers with professional solutions that are expressly designed for wireless data, audio, and video transmission and wireless intercom solutions since 2013. Key products include Solidcom C1, Mars 400s Pro, Mars 4K, Mars M1, Cosmo C1, and Lark M1. Hollyland serves many markets, including filmmaking, television shooting, video production, broadcast, live streaming, live events, exhibitions, broadcast media, production, general events, theatres, houses of worship, rental houses, and more.

For more information, visit https://www.hollyland.com/, Hollyland Instagram, Hollyland Facebook, and Hollyland YouTube.