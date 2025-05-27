INSEAD and Tsinghua SEM renew TIEMBA partnership, strengthening global leadership in Asia and beyond

SINGAPORE and BEIJING, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — INSEAD, The Business School for the World, and Tsinghua University School of Economics and Management (Tsinghua SEM), jointly announced the extension of their strategic partnership for another five years.

This marks almost two decades of success for the Tsinghua-INSEAD Executive MBA (TIEMBA) programme.

The renewed agreement was signed by Professor Francisco Veloso, Dean of INSEAD, and Professor Bai Chong-En, Dean of Tsinghua SEM, at a ceremony held in Beijing on 22 May. The ceremony was joined by faculty, staff, students and alumni from both schools.

Professor Francisco Veloso, Dean of INSEAD , said, “I am very proud of our strong partnership with Tsinghua SEM. Together, we have built a truly global programme that not only prepares executives to lead across borders but also fosters a deep understanding of business in both the East and the West. We are excited to continue this journey and support the next generation of global leaders.”

INSEAD’s presence in Asia has grown significantly over the past two decades, anchored by its Singapore campus and strengthened through strategic partnerships such as TIEMBA. Today, INSEAD Asia Campus serves as a vital hub for world-class leadership education, with a diverse portfolio of programmes designed to develop responsible leaders across industries.

The school’s Global Executive MBA (GEMBA) Asia track has attracted senior leaders from across the region, offering immersive learning experiences tailored to the complexities of Asian markets. In addition, MBA participants can begin their journey at INSEAD’s Singapore campus, which demonstrates the school’s dedication to preparing global business leaders with a deep understanding of Asia.

Beyond degree programmes, INSEAD has expanded its impact through Executive Education and Customised Corporate Programmes, partnering with leading multinational firms to develop transformational leadership strategies tailored to the Asia-Pacific landscape. These initiatives empower executives to navigate the evolving business environment while embracing cultural intelligence and innovation.

As INSEAD marks 25 years in Singapore, its influence continues to grow. Chinese students, faculty, and alumni have played a vital role in this journey. They contribute to the classroom with their unique perspectives, advance research that combines academic rigour with real-world relevance, and make a lasting impact across sectors in Asia and around the world.

Professor Bai Chong-En, Dean of Tsinghua SEM, said, “ The Tsinghua SEM has always been dedicated to serving as a bridge that closely integrates diverse disciplines, business with technology, theory with practice, and is committed to fostering deeper connections between China and the world.

Our partnership with INSEAD has been successful, marked by enduring achievements. The TIEMBA programme has fostered global connections and contributed to economic cooperation between China and other nations. We are committed to strategically advancing this collaboration in line with our shared vision for global excellence.”

Over the past four decades, Tsinghua SEM has become one of the world’s most acclaimed business schools, a magnet for entrepreneurial activities and top professionals from across China and beyond. International collaborations with institutions such as INSEAD, MIT and Columbia University have enhanced global engagement, while partnerships with over 100 universities worldwide have bolstered student exchanges.

The TIEMBA dual-degree programme began in June 2007 with an inaugural cohort of 45 participants from 17 nationalities. Since then, the 22-month programme has graduated over 680 global executives from 51 nationalities, with credentials from two of the world’s most prestigious academic institutions.

Designed for senior professionals, the TIEMBA programme blends East and West. With its flexible modular format and strong support for career advancement, the programme offers both immediate applicability and long-term value. Participants benefit from global exposure, diverse peer interactions, and a strategic curriculum designed to prepare them to lead with purpose across cultures and markets.

Over the past 18 years, the TIEMBA programme has consistently ranked among the world’s top EMBA programmes. Its graduates represent a wide range of industries and geographies, and many occupy C-suite or entrepreneurial roles with global impact.

The new agreement will extend the TIEMBA programme through 2032, welcoming future cohorts across INSEAD’s global campuses in Fontainebleau, Singapore, and Abu Dhabi, as well as Tsinghua SEM’s campuses in Beijing and Shenzhen.

Upon graduation, they will be part of two powerful alumni networks. These global communities offer lifelong access to a vibrant, engaged community of leaders, enhancing personal growth, business collaboration, and global influence.

About Tsinghua SEM

Founded in 1984, Tsinghua University School of Economics and Management (Tsinghua SEM) has a mission “to advance knowledge and cultivate leaders for China and the world”; aspires “to be a world-class school of economics and management”; and holds “integrity, dedication and respect” as its core values. For more than 40 years, Tsinghua SEM has led the nation in talent training, scientific research, social influence and international exchange, and strove to become a world-class school of economics and management. More information about Tsinghua SEM can be found at www.sem.tsinghua.edu.cn.

About INSEAD, The Business School for the World

As one of the world’s leading and largest graduate business schools, INSEAD brings together people, cultures and ideas to develop responsible leaders who transform business and society. Our research, teaching and partnerships reflect this global perspective and cultural diversity.

With locations in Europe (France), Asia (Singapore), the Middle East (Abu Dhabi), and North America (San Francisco), INSEAD’s business education and research spans four regions. Our 165 renowned Faculty members from 41 countries inspire more than 1,300 degree participants annually in our Master in Management , MBA , Global Executive MBA , Specialised Master’s degrees ( Executive Master in Finance and Executive Master in Change ) and PhD programmes. In addition, more than 11,000 executives participate in INSEAD Executive Education programmes each year.