SEOUL, South Korea , May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — MEXC Ventures proudly served as a key sponsor of the 2025 Korea University Blockchain Startup Ideathon, held on May 16 at Korea University’s Hana Square. Co-located with the National Center of Excellence in SW AI Startup Ideathon, organized under the National Program of Excellence in Software Universities, which includes 48 universities such as Korea University, Hanshin University, KAIST and Yonsei University, the event showcased emerging ideas in blockchain and artificial intelligence from students and early-stage entrepreneurs across Korea.



MEXC Ventures at the Forefront of Korea’s Blockchain-AI University Innovation Showcase

Hosted by Korea University’s College of Informatics and jointly organized with the KU Blockchain Research Institute and TokenPost, the blockchain track received 27 team submissions, from which 10 teams were selected through a competitive preliminary review to advance to the final round. Similarly, the AI track saw 36 entries, with 10 finalists selected. Across both tracks, 208 participants registered for the competition. On the day of the final presentations, over 600 attendees—including students, faculty, industry professionals, and investors—gathered to experience the culmination of this large-scale university-driven ideathon.

MEXC Ventures served as a premier sponsor of the blockchain track, alongside the Korea Internet & Security Agency (KISA), LG CNS, and Tether. The AI track, organized under the same program, was supported by Koscom and Toss, contributing to a diverse and collaborative innovation ecosystem across both domains. As part of its sponsorship, MEXC Ventures presented the “MEXC Ventures Award” to the team AlchemyLab in recognition of their creativity and potential in decentralized applications. The blockchain track featured several distinguished awards, including the President of KISA Award (Pondmakers), Dean of Korea University College of Informatics Award (ArcSync), and the KU Blockchain Research Institute Award (IPSHOP). Other industry-sponsored recognitions included the Tether Award (Nestyle), along with special prizes for innovation (Q-medicine), convergence (TokenSquare), and creativity (EyeOfTime).

Tracy Jin, COO of MEXC Ventures, joined the event as a keynote speaker, delivering a session titled “Catching the Next Wave: How Blockchain and AI Are Shaping Startup Innovation.” In her remarks, Jin emphasized:

“Today’s students aren’t just learning — they’re building. This new generation is deeply connected to what comes next in technology. Events like this show how universities can be the launchpads for real change, and we’re proud to stand alongside Korea University in supporting this movement.”

The judging panel for the blockchain track included Seolbin Choi, representing MEXC Ventures, alongside respected figures from Koscom, LG CNS, Kim & Chang, and Toss.

This event marks MEXC Ventures’ first official university-backed blockchain engagement in Korea. The company reaffirmed its commitment to further supporting Korea’s blockchain talent pipeline and strengthening bridges between academia and the Web3 ecosystem.

In parallel with the ideathon, MEXC Ventures also organized AI x Web3 Connect at the Hana Square Exhibition Hall on the same day. Co-organized with the KU Blockchain Research Institute, the exhibition brought together major players in the AI and blockchain ecosystem for a day of hands-on demos, startup showcases, and industry networking. Projects and companies such as Tether, OKX Wallet, and Avalanche participated in the exhibition, further enriching the event’s technical depth and global relevance.

