NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + Hinge Health, MNTN rise in their first full day of trade

NEW YORK, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today’s NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on May 27th

Stocks are rising Tuesday morning after President Trump walked back tariffs on the European Union. The President said he would push back the 50% levy deadline to July 9 th following a request by EU Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen.

following a request by EU Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen. While major indexes moved lower last week, NYSE-listed Hinge Health and NYSE-listed MNTN stood out. Both popped double digits when they opened and rose on Friday as well, their first full day of trade.

Investors await Nvidia earnings Wednesday after market close. The semiconductor giant is among the world’s most valuable firms and its shares have an impact on the overall direction of the major indices.

Opening Bell

Bernstein celebrates its first year as a new firm under the joint venture between Societe Generale and Alliance Bernstein

Closing Bell

Performance Food Group (NYSE: PFGC) celebrates its 10-year anniversary since IPO

