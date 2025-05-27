PLN Startup Day 2025: PLN’s Support for Indonesia’s Greentech Startups

JAKARTA, Indonesia, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — PT PLN (Persero) strengthens its commitment to accelerating the energy transition through strategic collaboration with green technology (greentech) startups in Indonesia. This initiative was realized through the PLN Startup Day 2025, themed Powering Partnership: Uniting Forces for Sustainable Energy, held at PLN’s Headquarters in Jakarta on Wednesday (May 21).



PLN Startup Day 2025 – PLN, government representatives, and greentech startups unite in Jakarta to sign strategic collaborations supporting Indonesia’s energy transition.

The IndonesianDirector General of Digital Infrastructure at the Ministry of Communication and Digital Affairs, Wayan Toni Supriyanto, expressed his appreciation for PLN’s initiative, which aligns with the government’s vision to build an inclusive and sustainable digital ecosystem.

“PLN plays a strategic role in realizing this vision, particularly in integrating digital innovation into energy solutions. Programs such as PLN Connext and events like PLN Startup Day are concrete proof that collaboration between the government, state-owned enterprises, and the innovation sector can address energy challenges,” Wayan stated.

PLN President Director, Darmawan Prasodjo, emphasized that PLN Startup Day 2025 is more than just an annual agenda—it is a strategic platform for creating future solutions through tangible collaboration with innovators.

“Indonesia needs innovation to achieve its energy transition and reach Net Zero Emissions by 2060. This is where startups—especially greentech startups—play a crucial role in developing technological innovations to tackle various challenges in the energy sector,” said Darmawan.

This year, PLN has successfully engaged 63 energy startups. Of these, 20 startups have participated in the incubation program, 20 startups have signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) through the PLN Connext program, and 16 startups have established concrete collaborations with PLN in various strategic programs.

PLN Director of Corporate Planning and Business Development, Hartanto Wibowo, explained that PLN is developing a startup ecosystem through two main programs. First, collaboration with later-stage startups, focusing on innovative solutions directly integrated into the national energy system. Second, an incubation program for early-stage startups, providing mentoring, training, and business exploration to support long-term growth and impact.

“Since 2023, through PLN Connext, we have built a structured and tangible energy startup ecosystem. We believe startups are catalysts for change because of their agility, creativity, and high level of innovation,” said Hartanto.

As part of strengthening synergies with the government, PLN signed two strategic collaborations during the event. First, with the Ministry of Communication and Digital Affairs, to promote the digital ecosystem by empowering startup products and services. Second, with the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, and Technology, to strengthen research and development collaboration in the electricity sector.

Additionally, PLN Group signed strategic partnerships with several selected startups, covering technology advancements such as Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), carbon capture technology, and electric vehicle solutions.

Some of these collaborations include:

PLN Icon Plus with startups Magnar and Soca.AI for IoT and AI solutions.

with startups and for IoT and AI solutions. PLN Enjiniring with TechnoGIS in AI applications for engineering.

with in AI applications for engineering. PLN Nusadaya with Algatek for carbon capture technology.

with for carbon capture technology. PLN Electricity Services with Starvo in operation and maintenance of EV charging stations (SPKLU) .

with in . PLN Haleyora Powerindo with Charged, advancing electric vehicle fleets.

“We hope that through this collaboration, Indonesian energy startups will reach a global level and potentially become unicorns valued at over USD 1 billion, comparable to leading energy startups worldwide,” Hartanto concluded.

Photo – https://laotiantimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/pln_group_resmi_menjalin_kerja_sama_strategis_dengan_enam_startup_inovatif_dalam_rangka_mendukung_tr.jpg