Prudential Singapore partners with IMDA to drive SMEs’ adoption of Generative AI

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 27 May 2025 –Prudential Singapore (“Prudential”) has launched, a new programme in partnership with the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) to accelerate the adoption of Generative AI (GenAI) among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Unveiled by, at ATxEnterprise – an Asia Tech x Singapore (ATxSG) event held today – the programme is in support of the Digital Enterprise Blueprint and aims to equip SMEs with practical knowledge and real-world use cases to strengthen AI adoption.

As part of the programme, SMEs will gain access to a series of up to 10 bite-sized explainer videos and up to four hands-on workshops co-created and hosted by Prudential and its Talent Engagement Ecosystem (TEE-Up)1 partner, Republic Polytechnic. The first two videos on GenAI-enabled Customer Engagement Chatbots and GenAI-enabled Sales & Marketing Content Creation will be available on IMDA’s CTO-as-a-Service platform for SMEs, and the remaining videos will be rolled out progressively in the second half of 2025. The complementary workshops offered as part of the programme are conducted by Prudential’s GenAI domain experts and Republic Polytechnic lecturers.

Prudential has been a long-standing supporter of SMEs through its SME Skills Accelerator Programme2, which equips SMEs with the skills and resources to grow and innovate by upskilling and reskilling their employees. In 2022, the insurer had worked with Ngee Ann Polytechnic and ST Engineering to produce a digital commerce playbook to help SMEs kickstart their digital journey in a safe and secure manner3.

Mr Ben Tan, Chief Distribution Officer, Prudential Singapore, said: “Having been a long-time supporter of SMEs, who are a key pillar of Singapore’s economy, we are proud to deepen our commitment by enabling them to gain access to the latest technologies such as GenAI to fuel business growth. Through practical explainer videos and hands-on workshops conducted by us and Republic Polytechnic, one of our Talent Engagement Ecosystem partners, we aim to equip SMEs with the knowledge and skills to apply GenAI meaningfully in their businesses. These efforts are part of the GenAI XPonential programme, delivered in partnership with IMDA, to help SMEs innovate, grow, and stay competitive in today’s digital economy.”

Mr Johnson Poh, Assistant Chief Executive, Sectoral Transformation Group, IMDA, added: “In today’s fast-evolving digital landscape, it is vital to equip our SMEs with the tools and knowledge to harness GenAI effectively. IMDA welcomes the collaboration with Prudential Singapore to ensure that our SMEs can navigate the complexities of this emerging technology, gain the confidence to use GenAI to boost productivity, and remain competitive in an AI-driven economy.”

Collaboration with students to bring GenAI to the fore



Students from Republic Polytechnic’s Year 2 and 3 cohorts were engaged to develop the GenAI XPonential tech explainer videos. Guided by experts from IMDA and Prudential, these students explored real-world GenAI applications while honing their videography and editing skills. These students were engaged for their digital fluency and to encourage knowledge sharing. Singapore’s youth are among the most active users of GenAI, with 80 per cent4 using the technology at least once a week for tasks such as homework or school-related tasks.

Ms Wong Wai Ling, Director, School of Infocomm, Republic Polytechnic, said: “This collaboration exemplifies how industry and education can come together to empower both students and SMEs in the GenAI space. Our students had a unique opportunity to translate classroom learning into practical outcomes, co-creating resources that will help local businesses harness the potential of emerging technologies. We are proud to support Singapore’s digital future by equipping youth with real-world skills while contributing to the nation’s broader upskilling efforts.”

Mr Ben Tan added: “By involving youth in the creation of educational content for SMEs, the broader initiative nurtures the next generation of AI creators who are confident in using new technologies and eager to drive change. It also encourages intergenerational learning, where students support SMEs in the digital economy, building a future-ready ecosystem grounded in knowledge sharing and innovation.”

This collaboration, supported by the National Youth Council, deepened students’ understanding of emerging technologies, served as a platform for them to apply their skills in a real-world setting, and is part of youth outreach initiatives aimed at helping SMEs upskill.

1 For more information, please visit: 2 For more information, please visit For more information, please visit: https://www.prudential.com.sg/innovation/tee-up

For more information, please visit https://www.prudential.com.sg/others/sme-skills-accelerator-programme 3 For more information, please visit: For more information, please visit: https://www.prudential.com.sg/about/newsroom/press-release/2022/prudential-singapore-boosts-support-for-smes 4 Source: Source: https://www.ceiglobal.org/work-and-insights/investigating-parent-views-teen-use-generative-ai

Hashtag: #PrudentialSingapore #IMDA #GenAIXPonential

https://www.prudential.com.sg/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/prudential-assurance-company-singapore

https://www.facebook.com/PrudentialSingapore/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Prudential Assurance Company Singapore (Pte) Ltd (Prudential Singapore)

Prudential Assurance Company Singapore (Pte) Ltd is one of the top life and health insurance companies in Singapore, serving the financial and protection needs of the country’s citizens for 94 years. The company has an AA- Financial Strength Rating from leading credit rating agency Standard & Poor’s, with S$57.7 billion funds under management as at 31 December 2024. It delivers a suite of well-rounded product offerings in Protection, Savings and Investment through multiple distribution channels including a network of more than 5,400 financial representatives.

About Infocomm Media Development Authority

The Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) leads Singapore’s digital transformation by developing a vibrant digital economy and an inclusive digital society. As Architects of Singapore’s Digital Future, we foster growth in Infocomm Technology and Media sectors in concert with progressive regulations, harnessing frontier technologies, and developing local talent and digital infrastructure ecosystems to establish Singapore as a digital metropolis.

For more news and information, visit www.imda.gov.sg or follow IMDA on LinkedIn (IMDAsg) Facebook (IMDAsg) and Instagram (@imdasg).