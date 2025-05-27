Samsung Electronics Introduces Its Most Advanced TVs and Soundbars Yet, Powered by Vision AI

Samsung puts customers’ lifestyles and viewing experience front and centre with its 2025 TV lineup, including Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K, OLED, and Lifestyle TVs.



SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 27 May 2025 – Samsung Electronics Singapore unveiled its highly anticipated 2025 lineup of AI-powered TVs and soundbars at the Unbox & Discover event. Redefining home entertainment, the new range introduces the groundbreaking Samsung Vision AI. This transforms the way users interact with their screens, delivering deeply personalised and immersive experiences, and placing the TV at the heart of the connected smart home.

The 2025 lineup is headlined by the flagship Samsung Neo QLED 8K and Samsung Neo QLED 4K TV series. These new offerings bring stunning visuals and immersive sound, and are the first to feature Samsung Vision AI1 with smarter, adaptive features that reimagine what Samsung TVs can do.

Samsung Neo QLED 8K QN990F is Samsung’s most advanced TV to date.

“At Samsung, we believe that the best innovations come from truly listening to our customers and understanding how they live their lives. We know that our consumers in Singapore value technology that feels more personal and intuitive. That is exactly what we set out to do with our 2025 lineup of AI-powered TVs,” said Patrick Khor, Head of Department, TV & Audio, Samsung Singapore. “Powered by our most advanced processors and Samsung Vision AI, our TVs have now become intelligent companions that adapt and learn your preferences, suggest content that matches your mood, while seamlessly connecting your smart home through SmartThings. Through technology, we are creating experiences that enrich the moments that matter most to families in Singapore.”

Samsung Vision AI Enabling Smarter, More Personal Screen Experiences

Samsung Vision AI represents the next step in Samsung’s journey to deliver intelligent, intuitive, and seamless screen experiences, and will be integrated across the 2025 range of Neo QLED, QLED, OLED, and The Frame models.

Samsung Neo QLED 4K QN90F continues to offer stellar viewing experience enhanced by AI and Glare-Free technology.

With the ability to make your Samsung TV aware of its surroundings, adaptive to user preferences and autonomous in delivering intuitive features, Samsung Vision AI transforms the brand’s 2025 AI TVs into smart companions that enhance entertainment, simplify interactions, and seamlessly integrate into connected lifestyles.

Samsung OLED S95F delivers impressive colour contrast and accuracy with our brightest-ever OLED screen.

At the core of Samsung Vision AI are intelligent and personalised features which redefine how users interact with their screen and engage more deeply with their favourite content. Generative Wallpaper2 transforms screens into dynamic, personalised art canvases, allowing users to make images that perfectly match their taste or occasion. Own a Galaxy Watch? Universal Gestures3 lets you control your TV through your smartwatch – with simple hand motions like rotating the watch bezel to scroll the screen or making a fist to return to a previous menu.

The Frame Pro delivers even brighter and sharper visuals with Neo QLED technology.

Looking beyond personalisation, Samsung’s 2025 AI TVs come equipped with a built-in SmartThings Hub, transforming the TV into a central hub for smarter living through integration with the SmartThings ecosystem, as well as new SmartThings4 features that simplify and enhance daily life.

SmartThings Energy offers insights into energy consumption patterns, promoting efficient energy use throughout the home.

offers insights into energy consumption patterns, promoting efficient energy use throughout the home. Family Care 5 enhances comfort by automatically adjusting room settings, like dimming the lights when a child falls asleep, while providing real-time updates and recorded events through TVs.

enhances comfort by automatically adjusting room settings, like dimming the lights when a child falls asleep, while providing real-time updates and recorded events through TVs. With Pet Care 6 , potentially use your TV as a pet-sitting assistant when you are outside. Your TV can detect noises like barking through its microphone, and then automatically turn on your pet’s favourite content.

, potentially use your TV as a pet-sitting assistant when you are outside. Your TV can detect noises like barking through its microphone, and then automatically turn on your pet’s favourite content. Home Insights4 provides notifications from your connected smart devices right on screen, including a 3D Map View that shows information and details of your entire smart home so that you can monitor and manage directly from the TV.

All your favourite apps, services and the latest Samsung Vision AI features are available through One UI Tizen – available now on all of Samsung’s 2025 range of Neo QLED, QLED, OLED, and The Frame models. One UI Tizen introduces a fresh, clean interface that mirrors what you will find on many Galaxy smartphones, tablets, and watches. It also allows your household to create separate profiles and receive curated recommendations tailored to their preferences. Samsung is now offering up to seven years7 of OS upgrades; this extends the longevity of each device, keeping it up to date with the latest features, security enhancements, and performance improvements, so that users’ investments in Samsung Vision AI-powered TVs are truly future proof.

Best paired with the Samsung 2025 TV line-up, the HW-Q990F and HW-QS700F offers audio optimisation to enhance the overall home entertainment experience.

Security is crucial for Singapore households today due to the increasing prevalence of cyber threats, and the need to protect sensitive personal information within households. Samsung TVs are protected by Samsung Knox, a comprehensive security platform that safeguards user data and privacy, with high security standards maintained for the benefit of home users. It helps to shield families from malicious threats by protecting sensitive data like passwords8, monitoring connected IoT devices, blocking phishing websites to protect against malicious sites, and enhancing personal information protection through Samsung Knox Vault. Samsung TVs also receive constant security updates, with a dedicated security team providing regular updates that help keep your TV safe, for at least 3 years from TV launch9, ensuring your family’s digital safety evolves with emerging threats.

Samsung continues to shape how people experience art at home by expanding access to the Samsung Art Store10, a premium digital platform for fine art exclusively on Samsung Smart TVs. For the first time, the Samsung Art Store will be available on 2025 Samsung Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K, and QLED models11, as well as on The Frame and MICRO LED series, making art from the world’s leading artists, museums, and galleries more accessible that ever. The Samsung Art Store offers access to a vast catalogue of over 3,000 curated works from prestigious global partners, including MoMA and the estates of Magritte and Basquiat.

Samsung 2025 TV lineup: Exceptional advancements, made possible with AI.

Samsung Vision AI also delivers exceptional advancements in picture and sound quality, making every on-screen moment captivating. On-device AI picture and sound technologies analyse content and environmental factors in real time, dynamically adjusting visuals and audio for an optimised experience.

The flagship Neo QLED 8K QN990F is Samsung’s most advanced TV to date, powered by the NQ8 AI Gen3 Pro processor12, leverages a suite of on-device AI features to enhance picture quality, sound clarity and overall viewing experience.

8K AI Upscaling Pro13 elevates lower-resolution content up to stunning 8K quality, ensuring incredible detail and clarity in every frame. Motion Xcelerator 240Hz14 ensures blazing fast motion clarity for gaming and sports, while AI Motion Enhancer Pro15 smooths the motion of fast-moving visuals and text, so you can always keep your eye on the ball. Dedicated top-channel speakers power Dolby Atmos sound, while Object Tracking Sound Pro16 provides dynamic, realistic audio that follows the movements on screen – like creepy footsteps in a horror movie or cars zooming around a track.

The QN990F also integrates our award-winning Glare-Free technology, offering stunning 8K visuals across dark and bright rooms. Plus, the all-new Wireless One Connect Box17 is a game changer for cable management, offering a wireless connection between the TV and the external box up to 30 feet away., allowing for cleaner installations and more flexible room setups.

The Samsung 2025 Neo QLED 4K lineup is our most expansive yet, including four model series (QN90F, QN85F, QN80F, and QN70F), all featuring Quantum Matrix Mini LEDs for stellar brightness and accurate colour across every scene.

The flagship QN90F features the upgraded NQ4 AI Gen3 Processor18, which offers improved picture and sound quality. The processor upscales older content into 4K resolution, while Neo Quantum HDR+19 analyses each scene to boost brightness and make visuals appear even more realistic. The QN90F also comes with Glare-Free technology, offering greater flexibility for placement of the TV regardless of lighting conditions at home. Motion Xcelerator 165Hz20 ensures ultra-smooth motion of action-packed content.

Our OLED lineup is also refreshed with the S95F series, featuring OLED Glare-Free technology that eliminates glare and reflections from sunlight or ambient lighting, while delivering impressive colour contrast and accuracy OLEDs are known for. The S95F boasts our brightest-ever OLED screen and OLED HDR Pro – delivering vibrant, full-screen brightness, deep blacks, and Pantone®-validated colours. Powered by the powerful NQ4 AI Gen3 Processor21 that optimises contrast, brightness, depth and colour across every scene, the TV can also upscale lower resolution content into brilliant 4K visuals. For gamers, Motion Xcelerator 165Hz14 ensures smooth motion and blazing fast speeds from even the most demanding games. Together, these upgrades make the S95F our best OLED yet, offering a cinematic picture without distractions.

A New Vision of Art: Introducing the Frame Pro

Samsung is strengthening its commitment to seamlessly blending art and technology with the launch of The Frame Pro, a new addition to the iconic Frame lineup. The Frame Pro enhances the art and entertainment experience with advanced Neo QLED picture quality that delivers brighter colours, sharper contrasts, and improved local dimming for deeper blacks. Powered by the NQ4 Gen3 AI Processor, The Frame Pro offers improved picture quality across your favourite artwork and shows. It also comes with the innovative Wireless One Connect, allowing for more flexible installations that blend in seamlessly with your environment.

A New Dimension of Sound with AI

To accompany the stunning 2025 AI TV lineup, Samsung has introduced a new range of soundbars that combine state-of-the-art hardware with intelligent AI-driven features, designed to elevate home entertainment with unparalleled sound.

As the successor to the highly acclaimed HW-Q990D, the HW-Q990F takes home audio to new heights. It features newly engineered dual active subwoofers that deliver robust bass and ultra-low-frequency precision. Plus, a new cube design reduces the subwoofers to half the size of its predecessor, minimising resonance and blending flawlessly into modern interiors with a refined serrated finish.

The HW-Q990F delivers advanced AI-driven sound optimization through features such as Dynamic Bass Control which enhances clarity in low-frequency ranges by utilizing non-linear bass management for balanced and distortion-free sound. Q-Symphony immerses the user in 3D surround sound by detecting the position of wireless speakers like the Music Frame and automatically optimising audio effects based on its distance and angle. In this mode, the HW-Q990F uses the Samsung TV’s Neural Processing Unit (NPU) to make dialogue clearer and to deliver more immersive, synchronised audio. Active Voice Amplifier Pro provides real-time content analysis that reduces background noise and emphasises dialogue for an enhanced viewing experience.

The HW-QS700F offers even more versatility in home audio with its sleek design and innovative gyro-sensor technology. Suitable for both wall-mounted and tabletop setups, this soundbar adapts to the user’s space. Its built-in gyro-sensor can automatically detect whether it is positioned vertically or horizontally, fine-tuning the audio output to ensure optimal clarity and immersive sound in any configuration.

Samsung AI TV Pre-order Promotions

No matter which Samsung screen you choose, you can shop confidently from the #1 global TV brand for 19 years running22.

Customers who pre-order a Samsung AI-powered TV can enjoy free gifts23 worth up to S$1,448, until 1 June 202524. Pre-order benefits include:

Free Galaxy Watch 7 (Bluetooth 40mm) worth S$448, when you purchase a TV that is 75″ and above.

Enjoy a trade-up value of up to S$1,000 when you trade in your old TV for the latest Vision AI TV 25 .

. Enhance your space with a beautiful work of art. Get up to a 5-month free subscription to the Art Store 26 worth S$6.99 per month.

worth S$6.99 per month. Get an additional S$150 e-voucher when you purchase our latest soundbars with any Samsung TV27.

To learn more about the pre-order promotion, please visit www.samsung.com/sg/tvs/pre-order/.

For more information about the 2025 TV and sound systems line-up, please visit www.samsung.com/sg.

[1] Samsung Vision Al is only available on 2025 Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED, OLED, QLED and The Frame TV models. Samsung Vision Al features vary by TV model. (Excludes Crystal UHD, FHD and HD TV models). [2] Generative Wallpaper: The number of generation attempts allowed per day may be limited. The image depicted on the TV screen is AI-generated images created through the Generative Wallpaper function. This feature is not supported on OLED models. This feature is not supported in China. [3] Requires Galaxy Watch 4 and higher / Wear OS 5 and higher. [4] SmartThings: Available technology, functions and features may vary by country, service provider, network environment or product, and are subject to change without notice. Requires a Wi-Fi, Bluetooth or other wireless network connection and login to Samsung account. Connected devices are sold separately. UI is subject to change without prior notice. [5] Family Care: Real-time streaming on mobile is supported on Android OS 11.0 and higher versions or iOS 16.0 and higher versions, and is available on 2025 Samsung TVs and later models. It only works when the TV is turned off. Real-time streaming on TV is also supported. Camera is sold separately. [6] Pet Care: Real-time streaming on mobile devices is supported on Android OS 11.0 and higher versions or iOS 16.0 and higher versions, and is available on 2025 Samsung TVs and later models. It only works when the TV is turned off. TV must be connected to a power source to use this feature. TV and mobile device must be connected to SmartThings to send and receive notifications. Real-time streaming is not supported on TV. Camera is sold separately. [7] Samsung Account required for network-based smart services, including streaming apps and other smart features. Computer, mobile or other device may be necessary to create/log in to Samsung Account (free to download and create). Without Account log in, only external device connections (e.g., via HDMI) and terrestrial/over-the-air TV (only for TVs with tuners) available. One UI Tizen OS updates are available for up to 7 years from the product release year starting in 2023. Availability, features, contents, apps and services are subject to change without notice and may vary by product and model. OS updates does not cover hardware-related performance, features or durability. [8] Samsung Knox Security: Personal data includes directly input PIN-codes and passwords, and IoT device information shared through the SmartThings app. The latest software is required. [9] Samsung Knox Security: Samsung Knox Security applies to Samsung TVs powered by Tizen®, launched since 2015. Latest software update is required. [10] Fees apply to Art Store subscription service. Art pieces in the Art Store are subject to change without prior notice. [11] Available models may vary by country. [12] Utilises AI Based formulas to upscale to 8K resolution. Resulting picture may vary based on source content. [13] Utilises AI Based formulas to upscale to 8K resolution. Resulting picture may vary based on source content. [14] 4K 240Hz is only available with PC connected games that support such specifications (PC graphic card required). Performance may vary. [15] Utilises AI-based formulas. [16] Utilises AI-based formulas. [17] TV must be connected wirelessly for full TV functionality. Wireless connection may be affected by surrounding environment, may not connect when enclosed or blocked by metal (e.g., from inside a metal cabinet) or by other physical objects such as walls. TV and Wireless One Connect require separate power cord connections. [18] Utilises AI Based formulas to upscale to 4K resolution. Resulting picture may vary based on source content. [19] Compared to Neo Quantum HDR, 50″ & 43″ QN90 have Neo Quantum HDR. [20] 4K 165Hz is only available with PC connected games that support such specifications (PC graphic card required). Performance may vary. 115″ QN90 has Motion Xcelerator 144Hz. [21] Utilises AI-Based formulas to upscale to 4K resolution. Resulting picture may vary based on source content. [22] According to market research firm Omdia , Samsung achieved a 28.3% market share in the global TV market in 2024, maintaining the number one ranking it has held since 2006. [23] Purchase of different products entitles you to different gifts. [24] While stocks last. Terms & conditions apply. [25] Trade-up value dependent on 2025 TV model selected. While stocks last. Terms & conditions apply. [26] Free 5 months subscription to the Art Store is only applicable to the Frame Pro 75″ or 85″. [27] Promotion applies to HW-Q990F/HW-Q800F / HW-QS700F only.

