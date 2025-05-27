STEVEN SIM: MALAYSIA OPENS NATIONAL TRAINING WEEK TO ALL ASEAN CITIZENS FOR THE FIRST TIME

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — In a landmark move under its ASEAN Chairmanship, Malaysia will open its flagship National Training Week (NTW) to all ASEAN citizens for the first time, offering over 65,000 free training opportunities across the country and online from 14–21 June 2025.



The Honourable Mr Steven Sim Chee Keong, Minister of Human Resources Malaysia (KESUMA) delivering his officiating speech.

The announcement was made by Minister of Human Resources, YB Steven Sim Chee Keong, during the ASEAN Human Capital Development Investment Symposium (AHCDIS) in Kuala Lumpur. NTW 2025 is the anchor initiative under Malaysia’s leadership of the ASEAN Year of Skills (AYOS), a year-long commitment to regional workforce development.

This year’s NTW is set to be the largest and most inclusive skills programme in ASEAN, featuring free access to courses in AI, digital transformation, green technologies, leadership, and soft skills. It is supported by global and regional players such as Microsoft, Udemy, Awantec, Alibaba Cloud, and leading Malaysian providers, coordinated by the Human Resource Development Corporation (HRD Corp).

“For the first time, we are extending these high-quality training opportunities beyond our borders. This is Malaysia’s investment in ASEAN – and in human capital,” said YB Steven Sim. “Our goal is to make ASEAN the most skilled region in the world through deeper, more meaningful cooperation.”

NTW 2025 aims to reach at least 5 million participants from across the region, with an estimated value of over USD600 million (RM2.5 billion). It also marks Malaysia’s growing influence as a regional learning and development leader, ahead of other AYOS events such as the ASEAN Training Market Conference (July), ASEAN TVET Conference (August), and the Global Skills Forum (October), which will culminate in the ASEAN Forum of Manpower Ministers for Human Capital Development.

YB Steven Sim stressed that ASEAN must shift from being the world’s shop floor to becoming its innovation engine, powered by talent, partnerships, and purpose. “Our long-term success depends on embracing the digital, green, and high-value industries of the future,” he said.

Malaysia’s regional leadership has drawn praise from key ASEAN stakeholders. ASEAN Secretary-General Dr. Kao Kim Hourn applauded Malaysia’s role: “This is a visionary initiative that reaffirms our shared commitment to investing in people — the true foundation of ASEAN’s growth and resilience.”

Adding to this, ILO’s Director for East and South-East Asia, Ms. Xiaoyan Qian, emphasised the need for skills development to be integrated with broader employment and economic policies. “Such policy coherence is fundamental to preparing ASEAN’s workforce for the rapidly evolving world of work,” she said.

The two-day AHCDIS symposium, hosted by HRD Corp under the Ministry of Human Resources (KESUMA), brought together over 300 participants from across ASEAN under the theme “Investment in Human Capital, Sustainable Financing, Public-Private Partnerships and Social Inclusion.”

Datuk Abu Huraira Abu Yazid, Chairman of HRD Corp, said the symposium serves as a regional action platform to share best practices and drive long-term investment in human capital. “It is about finding actionable solutions that will shape the policies of tomorrow,” he said.

Key attendees included senior representatives from KESUMA, HRD Corp, ASEAN Secretariat, and AYOS 2025 leaders. The symposium’s outcomes are expected to significantly shape regional approaches to workforce development, enabling sustainable economic growth and shared prosperity.

For more information on AYOS 2025, AHCDIS, and NTW, visit:

https://aseanyearofskills.org

https://www.nationaltrainingweek.gov.my