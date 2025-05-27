United Imaging and HKSH Medical Group Establish Strategic Partnership to Elevate Imaging Excellence

HONG KONG, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — United Imaging and HKSH Medical Group announced on Monday the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), marking a significant step forward in fostering innovation and shared commitment. The signing ceremony was held during the Asia Summit Global Health, organized by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), with senior HKTDC officials serving as witnesses.

Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospital, a distinguished institution with a rich legacy of excellence dating back to its founding over a century ago by Dr. Li Shu Fan, the first minister of Ministry of Health of Republic of China, is now equipped with United Imaging’s cutting-edge CT technology – the uCT 960+ (CE-certified)/uCT Atlas (FDA-cleared) system featuring 640 slices/16 cm detector coverage. As the first private hospital in Hong Kong, HKSH Medical Group contributes exceptional clinical leadership and deep institutional expertise, informing the optimization of imaging applications.

Mr. Wyman LI, Chief Operating Officer of HKSH Medical Group, Director of Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospital, and Governor of The Li Shu Fan Medical Foundation, remarked,”HKSH is pleased to join hands with United Imaging to promote high quality development in medical imaging. In this collaboration, HKSH will contribute exceptional clinical leadership and deep institutional expertise, informing the optimization of imaging applications, while United Imaging will leverage on its agility and integrated innovation to jointly refine and enhance system capabilities. Through this partnership, we aspire to match and set new benchmarks of excellence in medical imaging internationally.”

Dr. Jusong Xia, President of International Business at United Imaging, remarked: “We are honored to collaborate with HKSH Medical Group, an institution that shares our commitment to research and clinical excellence. Together, we will accelerate the translation of technological innovation into clinical practice, setting new benchmarks for patient care in Hong Kong and beyond. This is more than an agreement – it’s a shared vision for the future of medicine.”

This collaboration represents a significant milestone. The initial phase of the partnership will prioritize the integration of United Imaging’s uCT 960+ with AI technology, providing HKSH Medical Group with advanced diagnostic technologies to enhance early detection and treatment planning. United Imaging remains steadfast in its mission of “Equal Healthcare for All,” committed to making advanced healthcare solutions accessible to clinicians and patients worldwide.

About United Imaging

United Imaging is a global leader in medical imaging technology, dedicated to innovative solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and transform healthcare worldwide.

About HKSH Medical Group

Officially launched in September 2017, HKSH Medical Group, through its operating members, adopts a multi-faceted, coordinated approach to promote public health and advanced medicine through relentless efforts in clinical excellence, medical training and research as well as public health education. Members of the Group, including Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospital, HKSH Healthcare, HKSH Eastern Medical Centre and HKSH Cancer Centre, are dedicated to offering top-quality holistic care to patients, upholding the motto ‘Quality in Service, Excellence in Care.’

Established in 1922, Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospital is one of the key members of HKSH Medical Group and a leading private hospital in Hong Kong. Living up to its motto of ‘Quality in Service, Excellence in Care’, the Hospital is committed to serving the public as well as promoting medical education and research.