Visionary Holdings’ Changle Shuang Carries Out Biotechnology Health Public Welfare Activities for Society

TORONTO, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On May 23, 2025, Changle Shuang, a subsidiary of Visionary Holdings (Nasdaq: GV), officially reached a strategic partnership with the Guangzhou Jianjia Charity Foundation in Guangzhou. The two parties signed a strategic cooperation agreement around the “Healthy Stomach Future, Early Screening for Peace of Mind” national free Helicobacter pylori (Hp) screening campaign, planning to provide free Hp testing services for 10 million users to safeguard national gastrointestinal health with practical actions.

The Hp infection rate in China is as high as 40%-60%, with 70% of infected individuals showing no obvious symptoms. However, long-term infection may trigger chronic gastritis, peptic ulcers, and even significantly increase the risk of gastric cancer. The World Health Organization (WHO) has listed Hp as a Group I carcinogen, and its potential threat to national health cannot be ignored. This public welfare screening campaign aims to help the public promptly understand their infection status through large-scale testing, enhance public scientific awareness of Hp, promote the implementation of the “National Hp Resistance” initiative, and build a solid defense line for gastrointestinal health.

As a key participant in this collaboration, the Guangzhou Jianjia Charity Foundation was established in October 2017 with donations from Mr. Luo Zhiwen, a descendant of the revolutionary martyr Luo Keming. Over the years, with the support of experts and scholars in the medical and health field and all sectors of society, the foundation has always upheld the mission of “promoting the spirit of public welfare and charity, committing to improving people’s health, and promoting the development of medical and health undertakings,” continuously providing care, support, and rescue services to patients.

Changle Shuang has deepened its presence in the gastrointestinal microecology nutrition and health field, adhering to the core philosophy of “nurturing bacteria to protect the stomach and intestines” and the mission of safeguarding the gastrointestinal health of Chinese people. Relying on a strong team of professional gastrointestinal care specialists, Changle Shuang’s probiotic products for inhibiting Hp have gained wide acclaim in the market due to their Chinese patented technology. In this cooperation, Changle Shuang will fully leverage its product technology and professional service advantages to assist in the efficient implementation of the screening campaign.

In the future, Changle Shuang and the Guangzhou Jianjia Charity Foundation will closely collaborate, integrate resources, and innovate models to ensure that the free screening campaign covers more regions and populations nationwide. The two parties will also further enhance public attention to Hp prevention and treatment through diverse forms such as science popularization promotion and health lectures, contributing positively to achieving the goal of “Hp-free Nation” and advancing the construction of Healthy China.