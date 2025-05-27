WiseChip Highlights OLED and TFT Display Solutions at CommunicAsia 2025

Booth No. 3F3-12 | May 27–29, 2025 | Singapore EXPO

MIAOLI, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — WiseChip Semiconductor Inc., a pioneer in PMOLED display technology with nearly 20 years of experience, is drawing attention at CommunicAsia 2025 with its latest OLED and TFT display innovations at Booth 3F3-12.



The showcased solutions target smart control, industrial computing, automotive electronics, and compact embedded devices, emphasizing high brightness, energy efficiency, and easy integration.

Featured OLED technologies include:

Mini Transparent OLED Modules : Sunlight-readable, ultra-thin displays with customizable icons for optical modules and HUDs.

: Sunlight-readable, ultra-thin displays with customizable icons for optical modules and HUDs. Touch OLED Modules (In-Cell / Out-Cell) : Slim, low-power modules for wearables, medical, and IoT applications, supporting intuitive gesture control.

: Slim, low-power modules for wearables, medical, and IoT applications, supporting intuitive gesture control. High-Brightness, Low-Power OLEDs: Compact, self-emissive displays with wide temperature tolerance for embedded use.

Also on display are partner-developed systems:

Smart Cluster TFTs : 5″–10.3″ LCDs with 1000-nit brightness, integrating driving data, DVR, and support for CarPlay/Android Auto.

: 5″–10.3″ LCDs with 1000-nit brightness, integrating driving data, DVR, and support for CarPlay/Android Auto. Dual-Camera DVR Systems : 1080P modules with rider safety features like BSD, RCW, and LCA.

: 1080P modules with rider safety features like BSD, RCW, and LCA. Industrial PCs: Intel® multi-core platforms with capacitive touch and IP65-rated panels for industrial environments.

“WiseChip is evolving from display hardware to system integration and user-centric design,” said a spokesperson. “Together with our partners, we turn innovation into real-world solutions.”

Live demos are available at Booth 3F3-12 through May 29.

More info:www.wisechip.com.tw | Contact:MKT@wisechip.com.tw