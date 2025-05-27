XTEP Introduces Its Flagship Running Shoes with “Acceleration Colorway” and Launches Night Running Campaign

XIAMEN, China, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Leading professional sportswear brand XTEP has officially launched its flagship running shoes with new“Acceleration Colorway” design. This release conveys the message of “Mastering Your Personal Rhythm,” empowering runners to take control of their pace and rediscover their freedom of movement both physically and mentally.

“Acceleration” embodies a mindset and pursuit in life. Just as acceleration propels objects forward, XTEP aims to empower individuals through innovative products and technology, helping them discover themselves in motion, unleash their potential, and relish every moment of their run. It is believed that life’s journey requires this ability to “Acceleration,” enabling each person to move forward on their own track and embrace new challenges and opportunities. The slogan “Make it Different” also resonates with the brand’s unwavering commitment to empowering runners to find their own unique speed in today’s rapidly changing environment, allowing them to tap into their individual momentum.

In the meantime, XTEP is excited to announce the launch of a night running campaign, encouraging all runners to actively participate in discussions around night running activities. Participants are invited to choose an iconic running route of 3-5 kilometers that passes through places full of life, such as bustling markets, historic neighborhoods, or scenic parks, emphasizing the allure of night runs. Experiences and memorable moments can be shared on social media platforms to inspire others.Share your night running moments and personal experiences on your social media account from June 10th to June 15th, tag @xtepofficial, and use the hashtags #accelerationmoments #xperiencedifferent #makeitdifferent.

About XTEP

XTEP Group, one of the leading sports brands in China, was founded in 1987 and officially established as the brand XTEP in 2001. The Group was listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on June 3, 2008 (01368.hk). In 2019, the Group launched its global strategy, incorporating Saucony, Merrell, K•SWISS, and Palladium to become a leading international sports group with multiple sports brands. For more about XTEP, please visit https://www.globalxtep.com/