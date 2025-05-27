Zuellig Pharma Launches Lilly’s Innovative Obesity and Diabetes Medicine in Thailand

Mounjaro® (tirzepatide) will be available in the market from the end of May 2025



BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 27 May 2025 – Zuellig Pharma, a leading healthcare solutions company in Asia, has announced that Mounjaro® (tirzepatide), the innovative obesity and diabetes medicine developed by Eli Lilly and Company, will be launched in Thailand at the end of May 2025. Zuellig Pharma holds the marketing authorization for Mounjaro® (tirzepatide) in Thailand, having been granted the distribution and promotion rights for the medicine by Eli Lilly and Company this year.

Mounjaro® (tirzepatide) is a once-weekly prescription-only medicine indicated for the treatment of adults with insufficiently controlled type 2 diabetes mellitus as an adjunct to diet and exercise; as monotherapy when metformin is considered inappropriate due to intolerance or contraindications, in addition to other medicinal products for the treatment of diabetes; and as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for weight management, including weight loss and weight maintenance, in adults with an initial Body Mass Index (BMI) of ≥30 kg/m2 (obesity) or ≥27 kg/m2 to < 30 kg/m2 (overweight) in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbid condition (e.g., hypertension, dyslipidemia, obstructive sleep apnea, cardiovascular disease, prediabetes, or type 2 diabetes mellitus).

The availability of Mounjaro® (tirzepatide) is a significant advancement in the treatment of both obesity and type 2 diabetes, offering a single medication that can address both conditions through an easy-to-use prefilled pen. Mounjaro® KwikPen® (tirzepatide injection) is available in 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 7.5 mg and 10 mg, and gives healthcare providers the ability to personalize treatment plans better to meet individual patient needs.

Obesity is a critical public health concern in Thailand that affects 48% of the total population.2 The Ministry of Public Health classifies obesity as a Non-Communicable Disease (NCD) due to its strong link to rising rates for chronic illnesses, particularly type 2 diabetes. In 2024, the Department of Disease Control reported that 1 in 10 Thai individuals – a total of 6.5 million people – suffer from type 2 diabetes, impacting their physical, mental, and social well-being.2

People with diabetes face significant challenges in managing their blood sugar and preventing complications such as cardiovascular disease, chronic kidney disease, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic foot ulcers, which can lead to severe infections and potential amputation.3

“Obesity and diabetes have gained prominence as significant health challenges in Thailand, and we are excited to accelerate the availability of Mounjaro® (tirzepatide) to patients in the region. With our deep understanding of the local regulatory landscape, as well as our proven track record of delivering innovative healthcare solutions in unmet disease areas, we are well placed to enhance the availability of the medicine in the market. This represents a significant step forward in our commitment to making healthcare more accessible, particularly in the chronic metabolic disease market,” said Rehan Saghir, Executive Vice President of Zuellig Pharma’s Commercialization division.

About Zuellig Pharma

Zuellig Pharma is a leading healthcare solutions company in Asia, and our purpose is to make healthcare more accessible to the communities we serve. We provide world-class distribution, digital and commercial services to support the growing healthcare needs in this region. The company was started a hundred years ago and has grown to become a multibillion-dollar business covering 17 markets with over 12,000 employees. Our people serve more than 200,000 medical facilities and work with over 450 clients, including the top 20 pharmaceutical companies in the world.

