Bangkok Taps Google AI to Untangle Traffic Jams

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has partnered with Google to launch an artificial intelligence (AI)-assisted traffic management system aimed at easing congestion and reducing roadside pollution, Thai media reported.

The initiative is part of Google’s “Project Green Light,” which uses AI to improve the timing of traffic signals in busy areas.

Launched as a pilot project in February 2025, Project Green Light has already been implemented at several key intersections across Bangkok.

The project analyses traffic patterns using data from Google Maps and then suggests adjustments to traffic light cycles to improve vehicle flow. The goal is to reduce stop-and-go traffic, shorten travel times, and lower emissions caused by idling cars.

According to Google Thailand’s Country Marketing Manager, Saranee Boonritthongchai, early results from cities participating in the project have shown promising outcomes.

In some areas, road stops have been reduced by up to 30 percent, while vehicle emissions have dropped by around 10 percent. More than 55 million car journeys each month are now using systems guided by Project Green Light.

The BMA said the AI system allows engineers to decide whether to lengthen or shorten green and red light durations based on actual traffic volumes and patterns at different times of the day.

Previously, many junctions in Bangkok relied on fixed signal times that did not reflect real-time conditions.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt stated that the city is now fully embracing AI technology to address long-standing traffic issues. He added that an AI steering committee has been set up to ensure the effective use of the technology across various departments.

Over the past three months, Project Green Light has studied traffic at hundreds of intersections throughout the city. Google’s AI then provides tailored suggestions for signal timing improvements.

Bangkok traffic engineers review each recommendation for safety, feasibility, and expected impact before putting it into practice.