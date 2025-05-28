China Airlines Launches Digital Booking on WebCargo by Freightos®, Digitalizing Key Global Trade Lanes

Integration brings instant digital pricing and booking to one of the world’s largest cargo carriers on critical Asia-Europe-Americas routes, at a time when these routes are grappling with uncertainty

BARCELONA, Spain, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Freightos (NASDAQ: CRGO), the leading digital freight booking and payment platform for the international freight industry, today announced that China Airlines (CAL, 2610.TW), a top-15 air cargo carrier, will be launching on Freightos’ WebCargo and 7LFreight platforms.



Top 15 Air Cargo Carrier China Airlines Joins Freightos. (L to R): Freightos’ Hiroyoshi Umeka, Joyce Tai; China Airlines’ Eddy Liu, Paul Hsueh, and Bryan Tao, celebrating the launch of digital bookings across key trade lanes

Starting next week, thousands of freight forwarders will have instant access to China Airlines’ rates, capacity, and eBookings across a network of 85 aircraft serving 192 destinations in 29 countries. Forwarders can now digitally search, quote and book shipments with China Airlines — directly through WebCargo’s booking platform, with live integration to the leading rate management and quoting platform. Freight forwarders can even book directly from their transportation management systems (TMS) where these are integrated with WebCargo.

“We’re excited to bring China Airlines, a major player in Asia-Pacific air trade, to Freightos’ leading air cargo booking platform, including both WebCargo and 7LFreight,” said Zvi Schreiber, CEO of Freightos. “Our customers–airlines, freight forwarders and shippers–are currently grappling with fast-changing tariff uncertainties. The ability to instantly and transparently book air cargo is an important tool for maintaining agility during this time and to keep world trade flowing.”

The initial rollout will span major hubs across the United States, Canada, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, and Japan, along with 14 destinations throughout Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Southeast Asia including Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam, Singapore, Thailand, and Indonesia. In future phases, WebCargo Pay instant payment will be available for China Airlines bookings, enabling forwarders to manage bookings and payments in one streamlined workflow. This integration will include general cargo, express rates, ULD bookings and contract rates.

“Digital transformation is a key pillar of China Airlines’ strategy to better serve our forwarder partners through real-time access to our capacity and rates,” said Eddy Liu, Senior Vice President, China Airlines. “By joining Freightos’ digital platform, we’re meeting our customers where they are, as part of our commitment to simplify air cargo and exceed customer expectations in a digital-first world.”

“We are delighted to launch operations across five key Japanese hubs—Narita, Nagoya, Osaka, Fukuoka and Okinawa—with China Airlines,” shared Hiroyoshi Umeka, General Manager North Asia at WebCargo by Freightos. This digital integration will significantly enhance trade and freight movement between Japan, the Greater China Region, and Southeast Asia, offering unprecedented efficiency and transparency. We are honored to be chosen by China Airlines and the Japanese forwarding community as their primary digital partner.”

Forwarders using WebCargo can access China Airlines’ offerings here or learn more about rate management, quoting and digital sales solutions here.

About Freightos

Freightos® (NASDAQ: CRGO) is the leading vendor-neutral global freight booking platform. Airlines, ocean carriers, thousands of freight forwarders, and well over ten thousand importers and exporters connect on Freightos, making world trade faster, more efficient and more resilient.

The Freightos platform digitizes the trillion dollar international freight industry, supported by a suite of software solutions that span pricing, quoting, booking, shipment management, and payments for global businesses of all shapes and sizes. Products include Freightos Enterprise for multinational importers and exporters, Freightos Marketplace for small importers, WebCargo and 7LFreight by WebCargo for forwarders, WebCargo for Airlines, and Clearit, a digital customs brokerage.

Freightos is also a leading provider of real-time industry data via Freightos Terminal, which includes the world’s leading spot pricing indexes, Freightos Air Index (FAX) for air cargo and Freightos Baltic Index (FBX) for container shipping.

More information is available at freightos.com/investors.

Photo: https://laotiantimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/freightos_china_airlines.jpg

Logo: https://laotiantimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/freightos_logo.jpg

Media Contact

Tali Aronsky

PR Lead, Freightos

tali.aronsky@freightos.com

Investor Contact

Anat Earon-Heilborn

ir@freightos.com