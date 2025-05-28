SINGAPORE, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ —

Citi hosts the Citi Singapore Macro and Pan Asia Investor Conference from 28 to 30 May

The conference brings together distinguished political and economic experts for a series of multi-dimensional discussions focused on the latest geopolitical developments, economic outlook and topical investment themes impacting the financial industry.

Over the next three days, Citi is expecting over 1,500 delegates including clients, investors, corporates, family offices, and private bankers to attend the conference, which includes over 20 panels and presentations and almost 7,000 meetings between corporates and experts.

Key speakers include: Robert Lighthizer, Chair of the Center for American Trade at AFPI and Former United States Trade Representative and Senior Advisor to Citi’s clients on global trade, Loretta Mester, Former President and CEO, Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, and Dr Lawrence Summers, Former United States Secretary of the Treasury.

Sue Lee, Head of Markets for Asia South at Citi, said, “We are entering a new era of trade policy and globalization, marking a deep structural shift in how markets move and how businesses operate. Citi’s leading Markets franchise with a wide global footprint uniquely positions us to support our clients as they navigate this new environment.”

Citi’s Markets business serves corporates, institutional investors, and governments from trading floors in almost 80 countries. The strength of our underwriting, sales and trading and distribution capabilities span asset classes (Commodities, Equities, Rates, Spread Products and FX), providing us with an unmatched ability to meet the needs of our clients.