Integrated booth for “Jongga, O’Food, MamaSuka” at the Bangkok event. Accelerating penetration into Southeast Asian, European, and Middle Eastern markets

Excellent lineup of global strategic products—kimchi, seaweed, sauces, HMR, and popular localized offerings from Vietnam and Indonesia

SEOUL, South Korea, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Daesang Corporation announced on the 28th that it has joined the food trade expo “THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA 2025,” held in Bangkok, Thailand, from the 27th to the 31st, leveraging its Jongga, O’Food, and MamaSuka brands to expand its global market presence.



Daesang Corporation Participates in Asia’s Largest Food Expo “THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA 2025”

This year marks the 21st event of “THAIFEX – ANUGA,” Asia’s largest food trade expo, organized annually by Thailand’s Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), the Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC), and Koelnmesse. This year, under the theme, “Beyond Food Experience,” over 3,100 exhibitors from more than 50 countries will unveil cutting-edge food trends and a host of innovative products, with upward of 90,000 industry professionals expected to attend.

At this year’s expo, Daesang Corporation is spotlighting its No. 1 kimchi brand “Jongga,” global food brand “O’Food,” and Indonesia’s “MamaSuka,” highlighting kimchi, seaweed, sauces, and HMR as its four flagship global strategic product categories. Particularly eye-catching are the localized products made in Vietnam and Indonesia, showcased from day one to great acclaim.

Authentic Korean flavors such as Jongga’s whole cabbage kimchi and seasoned kimchi, alongside various localized kimchi variants, are sharing the stage with O’Food’s halal-certified gochujang, red vinegar, and seaweed, products with strong global recognition. Additionally, Vietnamese produced cup tteokbokki and seasoned seaweed, as well as MamaSuka brand’s Indonesian made tteokbokki, fish cakes, seasoned seaweed, and sauces, are on display. Notably, MamaSuka seasoned seaweed, popular as a snack among locals, has enjoyed rising sales and now holds the No. 1 market share in Indonesia.

Throughout the event, industry attendees visiting Daesang Corporation’s booth are enjoying product tastings, and brand promotional materials and samples were distributed. Product category managers are on hand for on-site consultations.

“This expo represents a prime opportunity to showcase Daesang Corporation’s global brand strengths and to extend our influence not only in Southeast Asia but also in European and Middle Eastern markets,” said Lee Kyung-ae, Head of Daesang’s Kimchi Global Business Division. “We will continue to lead the global food market with differentiated, localized strategies that reflect rapidly evolving food trends.”