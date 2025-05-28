Deloitte Appointed Exclusive Knowledge Partner for APEC CEO SUMMIT KOREA 2025

Key Takeaways:

Deloitte has been appointed as the exclusive Knowledge Partner for The APEC CEO Summit 2025, the region’s premier forum for senior leaders and executives.

Deloitte will help shape the Summit’s agenda by providing thought leadership on AI, digital innovation, and sustainability, highlighting the convergence of technology and responsible growth.

The collaboration underscores Deloitte’s commitment to advancing cross-border collaboration and promoting sustainable development throughout the AP region.

HONG KONG, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Deloitte is proud to announce its appointment as the exclusive Knowledge Partner for The Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit Korea 2025, to be held in Gyeongju, South Korea, from 28 to 31 October 2025.

The APEC CEO Summit Korea 2025 is the region’s most prominent annual gathering for business leaders, industry decision-makers, and innovators from all 21 APEC member economies. Organised by The Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), the country’s largest and established business organisation, the Summit will offer a dynamic platform for networking opportunities, business meetings, and cultural exchanges designed to foster innovation and regional cooperation.

This year’s Summit, themed “Bridge, Business, Beyond,” will convene over 1,000 C-suite executives and government officials to address Asia Pacific’s most pressing challenges and emerging opportunities. The Summit will also spotlight transformative trends including AI and digital innovation, regional economic integration, sustainability, finance and investment, and biotechnology and healthcare. These discussions will reflect the region’s commitment to sustainable development and the transformative use of technology for the benefit of society and the environment.

As the exclusive Knowledge Partner, Deloitte will play a pivotal role in shaping the Summit’s agenda, drawing on its global expertise in AI, digital innovation, and sustainability. In addition to delivering a keynote address during the plenary session, Deloitte will provide thought leadership, facilitate high-level discussions, and share actionable insights on how technology and innovation can drive sustainable growth, resilience, and prosperity across the region.

Deloitte will unveil the results of its inaugural CEO Survey Report at the Summit, presenting insights from CEOs across APEC member economies. The findings will be used to facilitate in-depth discussions with CEOs on key challenges and opportunities they face, supporting business leaders as they navigate the evolving landscape across the region.

David Hill, Deloitte Asia Pacific CEO, commented:

“We are deeply honoured to serve as Knowledge Partner for The APEC CEO Summit Korea 2025, where the convergence of Generative AI and Sustainability will be central to the conversation. Generative AI is transforming the way businesses operate, offering unprecedented opportunities for growth, efficiency, and innovation. At the same time, our region faces an urgent imperative to drive sustainable development. By bringing these two forces together, we can unlock new pathways for progress, empowering organisations to achieve their ambitions while creating lasting value for society and the environment.”

Lee, Seong Woo, Head of The APEC CEO Summit Korea Preparatory Headquarters and KCCI Vice President, added:

“It is our great honour to host The APEC CEO Summit Korea 2025 in Korea. This year, we are especially pleased to welcome Deloitte as our exclusive Knowledge Partner. Through this collaboration, we aim to elevate the quality of dialogue and insight at the Summit, ensuring that business leaders from across the world can collaborate on innovative solutions to our most pressing challenges. Together with Deloitte and all our partners, we look forward to forging new connections, advancing sustainable growth, and shaping a more prosperous and resilient future for the APEC community.”

Hong, Jong Sung, Deloitte Korea CEO, added:

“As a participating firm of Deloitte Asia Pacific and the exclusive Knowledge Partner, Deloitte Korea is committed to making every effort to ensure the successful hosting of the Summit in partnership with KCCI.”

For further details, please visit the official event website: apecceosummitkorea2025.com

Contact:

Kashish Sakhrani

Media Manager, Deloitte Asia Pacific

Tel: +852 2852 1600

Mob: 852 6689 0757

Email: ksakhrani@deloitte.com

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (“DTTL”), its global network of member firms, and their related entities (collectively, the “Deloitte organization”). DTTL (also referred to as “Deloitte Global”) and each of its member firms and related entities are legally separate and independent entities, which cannot obligate or bind each other in respect of third parties. DTTL and each DTTL member firm and related entity is liable only for its own acts and omissions, and not those of each other. DTTL does not provide services to clients. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more.

About Deloitte Asia Pacific

Deloitte Asia Pacific Limited is a company limited by guarantee and a member firm of DTTL. Members of Deloitte Asia Pacific Limited and their related entities, each of which is a separate and independent legal entity, provide services from more than 100 cities across the region, including Auckland, Bangkok, Beijing, Bengaluru, Hanoi, Hong Kong, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Melbourne, Mumbai, New Delhi, Osaka, Seoul, Shanghai, Singapore, Sydney, Taipei and Tokyo.

This communication contains general information only, and none of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (“DTTL”), its global network of member firms or their related entities (collectively, the “Deloitte organization”) is, by means of this communication, rendering professional advice or services. Before making any decision or taking any action that may affect your finances or your business, you should consult a qualified professional adviser.

No representations, warranties or undertakings (express or implied) are given as to the accuracy or completeness of the information in this communication, and none of DTTL, its member firms, related entities, employees or agents shall be liable or responsible for any loss or damage whatsoever arising directly or indirectly in connection with any person relying on this communication.

© 2025. Deloitte Asia Pacific Services Limited.

About KCCI

KCCI (the Korea Chamber of commerce and Industry) is the leading Economic Organization in Korea. (est. 1884). KCCI is all-encompassing in representing Korean companies, holding over 200,000 large, medium, and small businesses across all industries as member and over 700 industry and field-specific associations as special members.

KCCI participates in government-led activities to promote business and nationwide economic development as an economic organization with the legal ground for establishment in the ‘Chamber of Commerce and Industry Act’ and Executing government-delegated tasks such as regulatory sandbox, industrial innovation movement, business restructuring, national qualification assessments, and trade certifications.