Elfin Launches Innovative Pumpless Dog Fountain on Kickstarter, Revolutionizing Pet Hydration with MagDrive™ Technology

HONG KONG, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Elfin, a community of pet lovers and innovators dedicated to transforming pet care through smart technology, proudly launches the crowdfunding campaign for the Elfin Fountain D1 and D1 Pro on Kickstarter on May 28. Now trusted by over 35,000 pet owners and their pets, it’s time to devote your love for your dog to staying hydrated with Elfin Fountain.

The Elfin Fountain D1 and D1 Pro, featuring a stainless steel water tray and BPA-free materials, adopt a pump-free design that simplifies maintenance and delivers cleaner, fresher water for dogs. This launch reaffirms Elfin’s commitment to pet wellness and to making life easier for pet owners through smart, innovative solutions.

Elfin Fountain D1 & D1 Pro: The New Generation of Pumpless™ Dog Fountains

The Elfin Fountain D1 and D1 Pro are designed to meet the needs of modern pet owners and their canine companions. Engineered with the unique MagDrive™ technology, these fountains feature a pumpless design that revolutionizes dog hydration. By eliminating traditional pumps, this design prevents electrical leak risks, simplifies maintenance, and ensures a cleaner water flow, free from health hazards.

The main features of the Elfin Fountain D1 and D1 Pro include：

Every Sip, Pure and Clean: The pumpless design ensures thorough cleaning and pure water with every sip. Say goodbye to stagnant water and hard-to-reach spots—just clean hydration for your dog.

Powered by MagDrive™ Technology for a super-easy clean, it detaches and cleans every part in just seconds, like wiping down a countertop.

Keeps your pets hydrated all day with fewer refills, ideal for busy schedules and households with multiple pets.

The uniquely designed water tray and high shield help prevent wet fur and choking, making it perfect for all breeds.

The uniquely designed water tray and high shield help prevent wet fur and choking, making it perfect for all breeds. Safe and Durable: Made with a stainless steel water tray and BPA-free components, this water fountain is easy to clean and prevents germ buildup. The water-electricity separation design eliminates the risk of electrical leakage, ensuring your dog stays safe with every sip.

With its advanced pumpless design and MagDrive™ technology, the Elfin Fountain D1 and D1 Pro offer a smarter, healthier, and more convenient hydration solution for today’s pet parents. Designed for those who value both innovation and wellness, these fountains are the perfect fit for tech-savvy dog owners seeking to elevate their pets’ daily care.

The Elfin Fountain D1 Pro takes it a step further, introducing enhanced features that thoughtfully balance your dog’s needs with the demands of a modern lifestyle—making everyday hydration smarter, safer, and easier than ever before.

3 Water Flow Modes: In Smart Mode, advanced dual sensors dispense water when your pet approaches or after prolonged absence, encouraging hydration. Switch between Continuous, Smart, and Timer Modes to match your pet’s drinking preferences.

Featuring battery-operated operation and a battery life of 30 days, you can place it anywhere indoors without the constraints of plugs.

Images and more information can be found in the media kit.

The Elfin Fountain D1 and D1 Pro will be available for pre-order on Kickstarter starting May 28. Early backers will enjoy exclusive discounts and the guaranteed lowest prices.

For further details, please visit the provided crowdfunding link.

About Elfin: Elfin is a community of pet lovers and innovators dedicated to transforming pet care through smart technology. As devoted cat owners, the Elfin team is committed to enhancing the lives of pets and their human caretakers, especially in urban settings. Our mission is to develop innovative solutions that ensure pets’ happiness and health while simplifying caretakers’ lives. Elfin aims to merge urban living with the joy of pet ownership, enriching well-being for everyone involved. With creativity and care, Elfin is changing the world—one pet at a time.

Media Contact:

Email: pr@elfinfountain.com

Website: https://elfinfountain.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/elfinfountain.official/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Elfin.Fountain