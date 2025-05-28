FinVolution Recognized by Extel (Institutional Investor’s) 2025 Asia Executive Team Awards

SHANGHAI, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — FinVolution Group (“FinVolution,” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FINV), a leading fintech company, announced that the Company received multiple accolades in Institutional Investor’s 2025 Asia Executive Team Awards. These awards commend the Company’s effective corporate governance, executive leadership, and investor relations practices, as well as its unwavering commitment to sustainable value creation and transparent stakeholder communication.

Institutional Investor is widely respected for in-depth journalism and insightful analysis that supports decision-making across the global investment community. Since 1972, Institutional Investor Research has published benchmark research and rankings, providing independent feedback on sell-side and corporate performance. Its 2025 Asia Pacific Executive Team Awards, based on the results of its annual survey, reflect the views of 6,300 investors, portfolio managers and analysts from 1,324 financial institutions across the region. For more information, please refer to:

https://www.extelinsights.com/results/executive-teams/asia/2025?tab=Overview

This year’s Awards recognize the outstanding performance of FinVolution Executive Team across different award categories and regions.

Most Honored Company

Best Chief Executive Officer; Tim Li

Best Chief Financial Officer; Jiayuan Xu

Best IR Professional; Jimmy Tan

Best IR Team

Best IR Program

Best Company Board of Directors

Best ESG Program

“We are honored by this recognition from Institutional Investor and the global investment community,” said Mr. Tiezheng Li, Vice-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of FinVolution. “The Most Honored Company Award stands as a strong testament to our team’s collective focus on excellence, principled management and responsible governance across each aspect of our business, both domestically and abroad. Looking ahead, we will remain committed to upholding the highest standards of governance as we strive to advance inclusive finance through tech innovation.”

Mr. Jiayuan Xu, Chief Financial Officer, added, “Institutional Investor’s commendation reinforces our dedication to financial discipline, effective capital allocation strategy and long-term value creation for shareholders. We will continue to prioritize transparency and fiscal responsibility as we shape the future of global finance.”

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group is a leading fintech platform with strong brand recognition in China, Indonesia and the Philippines, connecting borrowers of the young generation with financial institutions. Established in 2007, the Company is a pioneer in China’s online consumer finance industry and has developed innovative technologies and has accumulated in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence. The Company’s platforms, empowered by proprietary cutting-edge technologies, features a highly automated loan transaction process, which enables a superior user experience. As of March 31, 2025, the Company had 216.2 million cumulative registered users across China, Indonesia and the Philippines.