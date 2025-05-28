Four New Series Debut under TOMY’s “T-SPARK” Hobby Label for High-end Customers: Q VILLAGE, COLLEKAZARO, SPARK Fig, LEGACYSOUL; Reservations to Start Sequentially from June

– In Collaboration with Popular Works Such as “Back to the Future,” “The Fast & Furious,” and “My Hero Academia” –

TOKYO, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — TOMY Company, Ltd., based in Katsushika Ward, Tokyo, has announced four new series from the “T-SPARK” hobby label (for age 15 and up) targeting high-end customers. The new series will be available for pre-order on TOMY’s official online store “Takara Tomy Mall” ( https://takaratomymall.jp/ ) from June 2025.

Image1:

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M000076/202505088503/_prw_PI1fl_a9xN87sf.jpg

Image2:

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M000076/202505088503/_prw_PI2fl_66OTpgNG.jpg

The four new series — Q VILLAGE, COLLEKAZARO, SPARK Fig, and LEGACYSOUL — made their debut at the 63rd Shizuoka Hobby Show held from May 14 (Wednesday) through May 18 (Sunday), 2025.

The four series will also be available in Asia, the United States and Europe (availability of the series will vary depending on the relevant country/region).

Collaborating with popular characters, T-SPARK will utilize the “transformation,” “combination” and “articulation” technologies that continue to attract hobby lovers, offering various ways to enjoy these figures by adding new items to its product lineup, such as alternative easy-to-display sizes.

(1) Q VILLAGE: A deformed format series that showcases a cute and cool world featuring a playset of vehicles and characters. The first product is a collaborative work with the “Back to the Future” movie series and the second with the “The Fast & Furious” movie series.

(2) COLLEKAZARO: A series of 3.75 inches (10 cm) collectible figures in collaboration with characters. The first line is a collaborative product with the TV anime “My Hero Academia.”

(3) SPARK Fig: A series of figures of anime characters and other characters in scale and non-scale sizes. The first product in the series is a figure from the TV anime “Princession Orchestra.”

(4) LEGACYSOUL: A line of popular products from the past that have been modernized with new mechanisms. The first in the series is “Microman” and the second “Super B-Daman.”

Yutaka Tajima, Senior General Manager, Head of Hobby Character Business Division, Character Business at TOMY Company says: “The new series is a figure series that can be enjoyed regardless of gender, with an emphasis on not only replicating the characters, but also on the “Asobi (playing)” that only TOMY Company can offer with a variety of play patterns, and expanding its possibilities through its highly collectable nature. As a new challenge for TOMY, we will also commence sales on the official North American online store “TOMY PLUS” ( https://us.tomy.com/brand/tomy-plus/ ) operated by TOMY International, Inc. In July, the company plans to exhibit at Ani-com & Games Hong Kong 2025 (ACG Hong Kong), one of the largest anime, manga and game events in Hong Kong SAR, to communicate the value of fun through hobby products to Japan and overseas. We now look forward to responses from fans around the world.”

Q VILLAGE

Image3:

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M000076/202505088503/_prw_PI3fl_US16rDMK.jpg

– Q VILLAGE “Back to the Future Time Machine (Part 1)”

The first product represents collaboration with “Back to the Future,” celebrating the 40th anniversary of the movie’s release this year. The “Time Machine” includes mini figures (Marty and Doc).

Release date: Spring 2026

Reservation launch: Scheduled for July 2025

Suggested retail price: TBA

Copyright notice: (C) UCS LLC and Amblin (C) TOMY

– Q VILLAGE “The Fast & Furious Toyota Supra JZA 80”

– Q VILLAGE “The Fast & Furious NISSAN SKYLINE GT-R (R34)”

The second phase of the series will feature two products in collaboration with “The Fast & Furious” movie series. Each comes with a mini figure (Brian).

Release date: Spring 2026

Reservation launch: Scheduled for July 2025

Suggested retail price: TBA

Copyright notice: (C) UCS LLC (C) TOMY

COLLEKAZARO

Image4:

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M000076/202505088503/_prw_PI4fl_Byi6t7J8.jpg

Image5:

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M000076/202505088503/_prw_PI5fl_I8uyyR4p.jpg

– COLLEKAZARO “My Hero Academia” (5 models)

Five main characters from the TV anime “My Hero Academia” — Izuku Midoriya, Ochaco Uraraka, Shoto Todoroki, All Might, and Tomura Shigaraki — are being merchandised.

– COLLEKAZARO Vigilantes (3 models)

The three main characters from the official “My Hero Academia” spin-off TV series “Vigilante – My Hero Academia ILLEGALS,” Koichi Haimawari, Pop Step, and Knuckle Duster, will be available as merchandise.

Release date: Spring 2026

Reservation launch: Scheduled for July 2025

Suggested retail price: TBA

Copyright notice: (C) K. Horikoshi / Shueisha, My Hero Academia Project (C) TOMY

(C) H. Furuhashi, BETTEN. C, K. Horikoshi / SHUEISHA, Vigilante Project (C) TOMY

SPARK Fig

Image6:

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M000076/202505088503/_prw_PI6fl_3ikvKAeH.jpg

– SPARK Fig Princess Ripple

The first figure is Princess Ripple, the main character from the animated TV series “Princession Orchestra” (approximate height 18 cm).

Release date: Spring 2026

Reservation launch: Scheduled for fall 2025

Suggested retail price: TBA

Copyright notice: (C) Project PRINCESS-SESSION (C) TOMY

LEGACYSOUL

Image7:

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M000076/202505088503/_prw_PI7fl_77Z4wncU.jpg

Image8:

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M000076/202505088503/_prw_PI8fl_d7IG9qh9.jpg

– LEGACYSOUL Microman Commando No.1 set of 4

The first is the action figure “Microman Commando No. 1”. While following the design of the time, current technology was applied to update the design and proportions as well as doubling the range of motion in the joints.

Release date: TBA

Reservation launch: Scheduled for FY2025

Suggested retail price: TBA

Copyright notice: (C) TOMY

– LEGACYSOUL “Super B-Daman Fighting Phoenix”

The second product is “B-Daman,” a figure-type toy that evolved from playing with marbles in a modern way. The “Fighting Phoenix,” a popular toy from the Super B-Daman series released in 1996, will be completely revived after a lapse of about 30 years.

Release date: TBA

Reservation launch: Scheduled for FY2025

Suggested retail price: TBA

Copyright notice: (C) Shun IMAGA / Shogakukan (C) TOMY

Common information for Q VILLAGE and COLLEKAZARO:

Target age: 15 years and up

Where to buy: Nationwide electronics retailers, hobby specialty stores, scale model shops, online stores, TOMY’s official online store “Takara Tomy Mall” ( https://takaratomymall.jp/shop/ ), etc.

Common information for SPARK Fig and LEGACYSOUL

The products will be sold in Japan and overseas, but Japan sales will be limited to TOMY’s official online store “Takara Tomy Mall” ( https://takaratomymall.jp/shop/ ).

Company’s official website: https://www.takaratomy.co.jp/english/