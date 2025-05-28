Gen.K Jewelry® to Unveil New Wedding Collections at Annual Ethereal Wedding Fair in June

SINGAPORE, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Gen.K Jewelry®, a leading independent jewelry company in Singapore renowned for its signature jade collections, is set to introduce five exquisite new wedding collections at its upcoming Ethereal Wedding Fair, taking place on 13 to 15 June 2025 at 15 Stamford Road, #01-69/70/71 Capitol Singapore 178906. Besides jade, Gen.K will spotlight the beauty of lab-grown diamonds, gold and gemstones through sophisticated designs and bespoke jewelry services, with brides-to-be also able to meet and consult directly with Chief Designer Kayde Yeo during the event.



Reyna Collection

As part of its annual mega launch event, Gen.K will unveil the Elva, Reyna, Velentia, Evora and Hexelle Collections of jewelry, which it has thoughtfully crafted for brides seeking modern heirlooms that blend classic charm with contemporary flair. Each collection embodies the brand’s dedication to refined craftsmanship and sophisticated aesthetics.



Elva Collection

Elva Collection

Inspired by the enchantment of nature, the Elva Collection features butterfly motifs that dance around radiant rose quartz. This delicate design captures the sparkle of gold and gemstone, symbolising pure life and illuminating the bride’s natural glow.

Reyna Collection

Gen.K captures the cherished moments of weddings through cherry blossom motifs in the Reyna Collection. Each piece is carefully crafted with selected gemstones, with the sparkle of zircon evoking the delicate of pink petals.

Velentia Collection

For a more classically elegant style, Gen.K presents the Velentia Collection. Expertly cut to maximise brilliance, each piece is designed to create the perfect silhouette. This modern yet timeless collection is a versatile choice, perfect for both the wedding reception and the after party.

Evora Collection

Timeless and romantic, the Evora Collection draws inspiration from Cinderella’s dreamy carriage. Highlighting the radiant beauty of pink sapphires paired with lab-grown diamonds, this collection embodies a harmonious blend of enchanting stones and fine craftsmanship — designed to be treasured for generations.

Hexelle Collection

Offering a distinctive hexagon cut, the Hexelle Collection features meticulously curated gemstones that form a striking six-sided silhouette. It is a bold and refined statement of modern sophistication.

Bespoke Consultations with Chief Designer Kayde Yeo



Evora Collection

To provide a truly personalised experience, brides-to-be can consult directly with Kayde Yeo, Chief Designer of Gen.K Jewelry®. With extensive expertise in fine jewelry design, Kayde brings her wealth of experience from renowned jewelry houses to help transform each bride’s vision into a bespoke wedding masterpiece.

“The Ethereal Wedding Fair is a chance for us to help brides-to-be make memories that will last a lifetime. With our thoughtfully crafted new collections and design expertise, each bride can transform inspiration into elegant pieces that complete her special day,” said Genevie Yeo, Chief Executive Officer.

For more information about bespoke jewelry services, please visit Gen.K Flagship Boutique at Capitol Singapore or email to admin@genkjewelry.com.

About Gen.K Jewelry ®

Founded in 2014 by sisters Genevie and Kayde Yeo, Gen.K Jewelry® is a Singapore-based fine jewelry brand that specializes in reimagining jade for the modern era. Blending traditional craftsmanship with contemporary design, the brand transforms Type A jade into elegant, wearable art. Each piece is thoughtfully crafted, reflecting the founders’ dedication to nature’s nuances, emotional connections, and life philosophy.

Gen.K Jewelry® offers a diverse range of collections, including bridal sets, proposal rings, wedding bands, and bespoke creations. Their flagship boutique, located in Capitol Singapore, serves as a testament to their commitment to quality and design excellence.

For more information, visit genkjewelry.com